New boss Boyd snubbed 'six or seven' offers to join Saints

Chris Boyd says he had 'six or seven' offers before agreeing to become Saints director of rugby.

The 59-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Franklin's Gardens and will take up his role in August.

Boyd is currently preparing his Hurricanes side for the forthcoming Super Rugby season.

But he has taken time to consider his future carefully, eventually plumping for a job at Saints when his current contract ends.

"It came down to six or seven (offers)... once you get to Super Rugby head coach in New Zealand there's nowhere really to go (in this country)," Boyd said.

"It is an issue potentially for New Zealand rugby, the experience and intellectual property which ends up overseas."

Boyd admits it was a difficult decision to leave the team and city he loves.

He helped the Wellington-based Hurricanes to their first Super Rugby title in 2016.

And Boyd, who took over at the franchise in 2015, said: "I'm proud of what I've done."

But he is a big fan of European rugby and was eager to test himself in a different environment.

"I'm a bit of a tragic, I've got the Rugby Channel, and watch all the stuff up there (in Europe)," Boyd said.

"I enjoy the subtleties and the differences, I've always enjoyed the different style of rugby they play.

"If you are successful enough it flows into the European thing, which is exciting... to go to new places, see new styles, work with different people and mentalities, unpick all that stuff.

"It was tough telling the team. Players react differently. At the end of the day, they get on and play rugby.

"Some might have some sadness - the guys I don't pick on a regular basis might be delighted that I'm moving on.

"They will all have their own take on it.

"Nothing changes in the Hurricanes set up. The coaching group is pretty solid. Because I'm leaving at the end of the year nothing will really change."