NCL SPECIAL: Overstone Park keep title bid on track

Overstone Park maintained their slim advantage at the top of the Hevey Building Supplies Division One table with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Stony Stratford.

Charles Edwards claimed three for 38 and Sheel Patel three for 27 as Stony were bowled out for 190, despite the best efforts of James Pickles, who scored 47.

But that target was no problem for Park, who coasted to 194 for two thanks to 62 not out from Vikesh Patel, 50 not out from Jordan Capel and 46 from Edwards.

With just one promotion spot up for grabs, the win means Overstone are two points clear of second-placed Desborough, who thrashed Burton Latimer by 141 runs.

Elsewhere in division one, Old Northamptonians IIs lost to third-placed Loddington & Mawsley by three wickets.

James Mellor hit 66 as ONs posted 181 all out, and although Niall Malin then bagged three for 18 with the ball for the Billing Road side, Loddington got home at 186 for seven.

In the premier division, ONs’ first team stayed top after they saw off Oundle Town, who were bowled out for 233, with William Heathfield snaring three for 34.

Heathfield then did his bit with the bat as well, hitting 53 and Shiv Patel 55 as ONs claimed the win at 226 for five, skipper Rob White chipping in with 32.

While ONs were winning, Finedon (220-5) went second as they beat Peterborough (219 all out), and fourth-placed Horton House lost by 81 runs to Rushden Town.

House were batted out of the game as Chanaka Ruwansiri’s brilliant 153 saw Rushden post a huge 353 for seven in their 50 overs.

Ben Coddington hit 80 not out and Ryan Turner 82 as Horton had a go, but they fell short at 272 for nine, with that man Ruwansiri bagging five for 39.

Brixworth also hit the run trail as they smashed 330 for five in their clash with fellow strugglers Rushton.

Alex Lacey hit 104, Callum Guest an unbeaten 79 and William Thomas 63 for Brixworth, who secured their first win of the season as they then rushed out Rushton for 112.

Harry Penberthy was the star with the ball for the villagers, taking six for 35, and the win saw Brixworth climb off the bottom of the table, with Rushton replacing them.

Saints slipped to a nine-run defeat to Brigstock, who made 242 for nine, with Northants man Ricardo Vasconcelos cracking 72.

Saints then fell short at 233 all out, despite 91 from Jack Mousley.

Results, Saturday, June 23

Premier Division

Brixworth 330-5 (William Thomas 63, Alex Lacey 104, Callum Guest 79no) beat Rushton 112 all out (Harry Penberthy 6-35) by 218 runs

Wollaston 140 all out (Harry Broome 51, Mark Carter 29, Andrew Reynoldson 5-29) lost to Geddington 143-8 (Daniel O’Callaghan 30, Chris Murdoch 28no, Luke Bartier 3-47) by 2 wkts

Rushden Town 353-7 (Charlie Thurston 82, Sam Kumar 51, Chanaka Ruwansiri 153, William Knibbs 3-65) beat Horton House 272-9 (Ben Coddington 80no, Ryan Turner 82, Chanaka Ruwansiri 5-39) by 81 runs

Oundle Town 223 all out (James Kettleborough 48, Peter Foster 27, Jack Bolsover 29, Tom Norman 31, William Heathfield 3-34) lost to Old Northamptonians 226-5 (Rob White 32, William Heathfield 53, Shiv Patel 55) by 5 wkts

Peterborough Town 219 all out (Asim Butt 43, Lewis Bruce 56, Chris Milner 30, Drew Brierley 3-61) lost to Finedon Dolben 220-5 (Jack Keeping 55, Drew Brierley 95) by 5 wkts

Brigstock 242-9 (Ricardo Vasconcelos 72, Patrick Croker 79) beat Saints 233 all out

(Jack Mousley 91, Jake Higginbotham 36no, Matt Taylor 34, George Groenland 4-38) by nine runs

Division One

Desborough Town 289-9 (Simon Renshaw 65, Jake Blindley 42, Jack Bilson 27, Lee Pollard 85no, Damon Hanney 3-30, Joshua Coleman 3-43) beat Burton Latimer 148 all out (Joshua Coleman 34, Jack Bilson 5-29) by 141 runs

Old Northamptonians IIs 181 all out (James Mellor 66, Ben Roberts 3-34, Callum Plowright 4-33) lost to Loddington & Mawsley 186-7 (Luke Hanley 28, Jaymesh Patel 35, Martin Prowse 44no, Ben Roberts 29no, Niall Malin 3-18) by 3 wkts

Overstone Park 194-2 (Charles Edwards 46, Vikesh Patel 62no, Jordan Capel 50no) beat Stony Stratford 190 all out (James Pickles 47, Graham Simpson 38, Sheer Patel 3-27, Charles Edwards 3-38) by 8 wkts

Weekley & Warkton 281-7 (James Crichton 180) beat East Haddon 156 all out (Nick Whorton 50, Bashrat Hussain 3-23, Matthew Cortese 3-40) by 125 runs

Isham 195 all out (Elliott James 49, Chris Perkins 36, Simon Court 33, Kyle Awbery 4-45) lost to Wellingborough Town 196-2 (Alex Bendon 72, Darren Trotter 76no) by 8 wkts

Division Two

Earls Barton 225-7 (Thomas Mills 61, George Brooks 65no, Tom Todd 40no) winning draw versus Thrapston 207-7 (Will Groenland 54)

Finedon Dolben IIs 261-6 (Simon Brett 37, Jack Parker 116no, Tom Carroll 39, Harry Rowe 3-62) beat St Crispin & Ryelands 207 all out (Brian Davis 30, Kartikey Kaushik 50, Nick Coles 3-32) by 54 runs

Northampton Saints IIs 284-7 (Brendan Bath 50, Affie Hussain 56, Elliott Deeks 57, Chirag Mandaviya 55no, Nadir Haider 5-80) winning draw versus Peterborough IIs 260-9 (Edd Alexander 88, Sohail Hayat 47, Ahsan Ali Azhar 48, Karanpal Singh 28no, Nick Bell 4-57)

Long Buckby 113 all out (Frank Hoang 8-56) lost to Old 116-2 (Frank Hoang 56no) by 8 wkts

Rothwell Town 182 all out (Shan Devraj 81, Benjamin Swingler-Brown 3-66, Eddie Fowler 4-36) lost to Kislingbury Temperance 184-8 (Peter Pretorius 42, Babar Khan 73no, George Parker 3-47, Marcus Steed 4-17) by 2 wkts

Great Houghton 277 all out (Matthew Jackson 105, Hitesh Gorania 28, Greg Pearce 60no) lost to Wellingborough Indians 281-5 (Jignesh Patel 143no, Aditya Patel 40, Romey Patel 47no, Greg Pearce 3-50) by 5 wkts

Division Three

Brixworth IIs 199 all out (Phil Perryman 32, Paul Gardner 59, Ashley Hammond 47, Nick Pont 4-52, Jacob Gilder 3-20, Will Cooper-Harris 3-29) lost to Heyford 200-4 (Martyn Cory 108, Rory Smallbone 48no, Tim Brown 3-49) by 6 wkts

Irchester 239 all out (Jamie Souster 54, Joe Morton 48, Thomas Duxson 70no) lost to Weldon 242-6 (Thomas Chenery 76, Sinjin Bulbring 66, Connor McAlinden 46, Jamie Souster 3-44) by 4 wkts

Great Oakley 145 all out (Chris York 29, Richard Cunningham 4-31) beat Oundle IIs 103 all out (Daniel Pegg 4-33, Lee Bell 3-28, David Evans 3-31) by 42 runs

Horton House IIs 305-7 (Michael Richardson 129, Rizwan Alam 39, Stephen Finch 40no, Ben Jordan 33no, Roy Eady 5-84) beat Rushden Town IIs 184-8 (Dominic Layram 44, James Rawlins 34, Grant Timms 45, Kevin Taylor 3-50, Ben Jordan 5-65) by 121 runs

Wollaston IIs 191 all out (Marcus Shelton 56, Kamran Bahra 42, Lee Smith 4-10) lost to Geddington IIs 193-5 (Colin Judd 50, Lee Sutherland 71) by 5 wkts

Division Four

West Haddon & Guilsborough 270 all out (Alexander Smith 60, Oscar Heath 90, Joe Collins 33, Joe Grafikowski 6-75) beat Finedon Dolben IIIs 153 all out (Owen West 41) by 117 runs

Old Northamptonians IIIs 269-8 (Andy Edmonds 29, Tom Hogan 80, Dave Watkin 67, Ashley Field 4-53) beat Kempston Hammers 175 all out (Gavin Howson 31, Ashley Field 51, Simon Hill 6-39) by 94 runs

Podington 271-6 (Matthew Sirrell 101, Ian Hart 68, Daniel Broughton 3-43) beat Bowden 214 all out (Anthony Paton 50, Karl Pollard 48, Ryan Wilson 34, Alexander Chalcraft 8-43) by 57 runs

Raunds Town 322 all out (Lewis Gates 71, Lee Morgan 119no, Prince Jowells 57, Ollie Bates 29no) lost to Higham Ferrers Town 324-4 (Matt Ford 36, Dean Czyz 29, Steven Materna 149no, Danny Harris 44) by 6 wkts

Rushton IIs 114 all out (John Fletcher 32no, Karl Tapp 4-38, Qaseem Dawlatzi 3-13) lost to Wellingborough Town IIs 115-6 (Sam Coleman 39) by 4 wkts

Overstone Park IIs 367-8 (Ryan Arnold 47, David Pollard 198, Peter Bevan 35) beat St Crispin & Ryelands IIs 184 all out (Mark Richardson 63, Noorullah Alozai 38, Arran Braganza 5-61) by 183 runs

Division Five

Cogenhoe 173 all out (Daniel McLaughlin 54, Jabran Mehmood 4-41, Ollie Chamberlain 3-15) beat Northampton Saints IIIs 167 all out (Ollie Chamberlain 60, Mohammad Yaqub 46, Matt Morrissey 5-28) by 6 runs

Kettering Town IIs 214-8 (Rob Starsmore 47, Guiseppe Massimo 42, Arun Bains 36, Amir Ahmed 3-57) beat Harlestone 121 all out (John Marshall 41, Tim McMillan 5-21) by 93 runs

Yelvertoft 316-7 (James Martin 106, John Eccles 53, Daniel Mcllhiney 57, Aaron Ellis 43no, Alex Stockton 3-54) beat Stony Stratford IIs 263-9 (Andy Preston 43, Samuel Cole 86, Huw Turner 43, James Martin 3-73, Adam Ursell 5-46) by 53 runs

Thrapston IIs 155 all out (Francon Williams 39, Umer Abbasi 3-45, Tony Thurman 5-45) lost to S & L Corby 156-5 (Sandeep Kumar 58, Martin Pearce 46, Thomas Stoker 3-40) by 5 wkts

Bold Dragoon 157 all out (Daniel Blatch 34, Daniel Kelly 31, Jack Issitt 4-36, Dave Walklate 4-19) lost to Weekley & Warkton IIs 223 all out (Reg Griggs 123, Jonathan Lamb 31, Daniel O’Dell 7-35) by 66 runs

Division Six

Burton Latimer 161 all out (Alan Sewell 58, Mark Wittering 35, David Lloyd-Jones 3-35, Tom Hart 4-24) lost to Podington 165-5 (Joshua Ozier 37no, Philip Saunders 37no) by 5 wkts

East Haddon IIs 196-6 (Ben Kennedy 47, Duncan Kennedy 34, Jon Gibson 34no) beat Wellingborough Indians IIs 159-7 (Kushal Patel 32) by 37 runs

Irthlingborough Town IIs 251-5 (Ben Potkins 57, Brady Stratford-Day 40, Leighton Griffiths 38, Shay Kirk 50no) beat Rothwell Town IIs 148 all out (Greville Henshaw 32, Shay Kirk 3-28, Charlie Thomas 3-24) by 103 runs

Isham IIs 287-7 (Jim Lyon 54, Ben Reid 36, Peter Skerrett 68, Om Ganatra 63, Sam Heath 3-74) beat Spencer Bruerne 225 all out (Ashley Morris 32, Alex Holmes 100, Robert Tootell 27, Shaun Wills 4-56) by 62 runs

Earls Barton IIs 150 all out (Peter Brooks 65, Chris Smart 28, David Baker 4-29, Chris Earl 3-14, Jonathan Goodson 3-36) lost to St Michael’s 74 Bugbrooke 152-2 (Chris Goodson 32, Ravi Gathani 34, Jonathan Goodson 41no, James Boyd 28no) by 8 wkts

Division Seven

Obelisk 146 all out (Nile Hollowell 28, Carl O’Dell 3-28, Alex Culverhouse 3-21) lost to Old IIs 149-6 (Gareth Tighe 38, Alex Culverhouse 31, Ryan Rayment 3-47) by 4 wkts

S & L Corby IIs 267-9 (Mike McGeown 35, Ben Lawman 144, Kevin Williams 4-57) beat Overstone Park IIIs 229 all out (Neel Patel 39, Thomas Pope 58, James McGeown 4-42, Alexander Chandler 3-48) by 38 runs

Bugbrooke 187 all out (Reece Barnes 63, Liam Jackson 37, Ryan Hawthorn 6-29) lost to Loddington & Mawsley IIs 197-1 (Steve Denton 107, Ryan Hawthorn 39) by nine wickets

Division Eight

Bowden IIs 229-9 (Nick Jelley 73, Flora England 41, Sam Atkins 51, Chris Perry 3-53, Joshua Andic 3-17) beat Raunds Town IIs 109 all out (Paul Guest 47, Collete Wale 5-24) by 120 runs

Barton Seagrave 214-2 (Liam Piddington 65, Tony Clampin 77, Jake Bailey 59no) beat Long Buckby IIs 204 all out (Peter Incley 58, Hussain Mohamed 43, Max Harris 29, Owen Lumley 3-42) by 10 runs

Oundle Town IIIs 76 all out (Justin Jeffrey 50no, Chirag Joshi 3-1) lost to Old Northamptonians IVs 78-2 (Jed Jenkins 45no) by 8 wkts

Sun Hardingstone 221-6 (Jack Larkin 30, Lee Bennett 28, Stephen Gollings 36, Ian Roberts 44, Simon Chapman 30, Alex Piper 39no) beat Wellingborough Town IIIs 197 all out (Andrew Brierley 37, Martin Gilbey 37, Luke Baish 73, Ben Mellor 3-65) by 24 runs

Division Nine

Great Houghton IIs 160-8 (Robert Hart 49, Alex Hearn 58) beat St Michael’s 152 all out (Billy Casey 28, Robert Hart 3-10) by 8 runs

Little Harrowden 235-7 (Luke Shelvey 39, Matthew Roberts 52, James Titmuss 55no, Rob Pardon 4-64) beat Heyford IIs 165 all out (Joshua Bastin 74, Brian Mitcham 4-43, Matthew Roberts 3-28) by 70 runs

Wollaston IIIs 74 all out (Craig Boddington 28, Steven Milson 4-16) lost to Weldon IIs 77-0 (Dave Freebody 44no) by 10 wkts

St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs 214-7 (Darren Tew 61, Stephen Leak 56, Harshad Patel 31no, Jake Westley 3-36) beat Wellingborough Town IIIs 163 all out (Ravi Shastri 56, Imran Yousef 29, William Palmer 4-38) by 51 runs

Division 10

Geddington IIs 284-4 (Benjamin Templeman 33, Joshua Knight 54, Matthew Knight 106no, Brodie Biddle 29) beat Cogenhoe 175 all out (Adam Longley 60, Jack Quennell 36, Joshua Knight 4-35) by 109 runs

Finedon Dolben IVs 258-1 (Matthew Carroll 102no, Matt Henson 148no) beat Kettering Town IIIs 219 all out (Hardeep Singh 54, David York 51no, Frank Roberts 3-21) by 39 runs

Rushden Town IIIs 89 all out (Dale Ansell 5-13) lost to Kislingbury Temperance IIs 93-1 (Luke Evans 35no, Gareth Deeble 35no) by 9 wkts

Overstone Park IVs 180 all out (Richard Grayson 80, Jonathan Croker 3-57, Oliver Day 5-42) lost to Brigstock IIs 182-6 (Jamie Mills 56no, Simon Goodson 58, Darren Shelford 3-35) by 4 wkts

Weekley & Warkton IIIs 105 all out (Kevin Johnson 4-29, Syen Naqvi 3-31, Steve Piper 3-11) lost to Harlestone IIs 107-4 (Russell Hyland 41, Anthony Mottola 3-25) by 6 wkts

Division 11

Stony Stratford IVs 146 all out (Rob Wells 32) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIIs 149-8 (Robert Scott 29, Lee Parsons 28no, Matthew Parkin 3-42, George Hayden 4-14) by 2 wkts

Sun Hardingstone IIs 228-9 (Robert Anderson 38, Richard West 55) beat Old Northamptonians Vs 188 all out (David Heathfield 44, Richard West 4-24) by 40 runs

Thrapston IIIs 196 all out (Jeremy Burdett 55, Mike Coyne 59, Ryan Draper 33, Russell Heyworth 6-39) lost to Bold Dragoon IIs 197-6 (Mike Chew 32, Saad Ahmad 71no, James Hurrell 40no) by

4 wkts

St Crispin’s & Ryelands IVs 211-8 (Danny Carter 112no, Finn Herrington 3-33) beat Horton House IVs 104-6 by 107 runs

Division 12

Barby IIIs 229-4 (John Hardbattle 69, Dave Sherwood 35, Adam Griffiths 66) beat Brixworth Vs 191-9 (Thomas Elmore 42, Ian Bandey 35, Matt Patten 43, Dave Sherwood 3-27, Chey Manzella 3-48) by 38 runs

Mears Ashby IIs 201 all out (Liam Goodall 52, Jamie Chamberlain 28) lost to Grange Park 204-6 (Ben Young 52, Ian Peterson 57) by 4 wkts

Old IIIs 151 all out (Nick Riseley 30, Cai Mackman 32, Benjamin Elston 45, Robert Kennedy 3-28, Ben Allen 3-25) beat Obelisk IIs 124 all out (George Wright 47no, John Chilton 3-20, Neil Kitchener 3-28) by 27 runs

Spencer Bruerne IIs 206-6 (Mark Behan 46, Robin Harding 3-15) beat Bugbrooke IIs 116 all out (Tony Malone 34, Ash Day 4-32, Ross Marriott 3-25) by 90 runs

St Michael’s 74 Bugbrooke IIs 251-6 (Aaron Lyons 33, James Gibbins 83, John Stretton 52) beat Wellingborough OGs IIIs 166-6 (David Murray 32, Dan O’Connor 78no, Michael Chapman 3-34) by 85 runs

Division 13

Isham Zingari 150-7 (Leah Rosshart 48, Ethan Kerr 39no, Alan Noding 4-46) lost to Barton Seagrave IIIs 153-3 (Mike Webb 82no, Hitesh Vadher 57no) by 7 wkts

Geddington IVs 167-3 (Dave Wood 50, Paul Rowden 33no) beat Northampton Saints IVs 143 all out (Dave Shardlow 50, Ewan Hughes-Rowlands 35, Archie Colwill 3-22, Mark Pearson 4-27) by 24 runs

Stony Stratford Vs 81 all out (Sean Guerin 5-14, Kuldeep Singh 3-26) lost to S & L Corby IIIs 141-5 (Jimmy Waheed 29, Luke Jackson 28no) by 5 wkts

Thrapston IIIs 212-8 (Richard Scott 40, Michael Watts 35, Ryan Clipston 44, Jacob Taylor 3-49, Chloe Hay 3-37) beat Weldon IIIs 144 all out (Paul Carruthers 41, Ryan Clipston 3-21) by 68 runs

West Haddon & Guilsborough III 169 all out (Darran Britton 35, Steve Roffe 28, Neil Balliston 27, Conor Barton 3-36, Tommy Sims 3-27) lost to Kettering Town IVs 170-9 (Nathan Robinson 55, Neil Balliston 4-35) by 1 wkts

Hevey Building Supplies NCL T20 Plate 2018 Preliminary Round

Isham conceded to Great Houghton

Saturuday, June 30

SATURDAY

Premier Division: Finedon Dolben v Northampton Saints, Old Northamptonians v Brigstock, Oundle Horton House, Rushden v Geddington, Rushton v Peterborough, Wollaston v Brixworth.

Division One: Burton Latimer v Weekley & Warkton, Desborough v Loddington, East Haddon v Kettering, Irthlingborough Town v Wellingborough Town, Isham v Overstone Park, Stony Stratford v Old Northamptonians IIs.

Division Two: Great Houghton v Rothwell, Kislingbury v Earls Barton, Long Buckby v Wellingborough Indians, Northampton Saints IIs v Finedon Dolben IIs, Peterborough IIs v Old, Thrapston v St Crispin & Ryelands.

Division Three: Brixworth IIs v Wollaston IIs, Geddington IIs v Rushden IIs, Great Oakley v Old Grammarians, Horton House IIs v Oundle IIs, Irchester v Stony Stratford IIs, Weldon v Heyford.

Division Four: Higham Ferrers v Bowden, Old Northamptonians IIIs v Finedon Dolben IIIs, Overstone Park IIs v Rushton IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIs v Podington, Wellingborough Town IIs v Kempston, West Haddon & Guilsborough v Raunds.

Division Five: Bedford Town v Thrapston IIs, Caribbean United v Stony Stratford IIIs, Kettering IIs v Bold Dragoon, Northampton Saints Grendon IIIs v S&L Corby, Weekley & Warkton IIs v Cogenhoe, Yelvertoft v Harlestone.

Division Six: Earls Barton IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIs, Podington IIs v Spencer Bruerne, Rothwell IIs v East Haddon IIs, St Michaels 74 v Isham IIs, Wellingborough Indians IIs v Burton Latimer IIs.

Division Seven: Gretton v Obelisk Kingsthorpe, Loddington IIs v Desborough IIs, Old IIs v Bugbrooke.

Division Eight: Barton Seagrave v Old Northamptonians IVs, Bowden IIs v Old Grammarians IIs, Mears Ashby v Long Buckby IIs, Oundle IIIs v Hardingstone, Raunds IIs v Horton House IIIs.

Division Nine: Heyford IIs v Weldon IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs v Great Houghton IIs, St Michaels (N) v Little Harrowden, Wellingborough Town IIIs v Brixworth IIIs.

Division 10: Brigstock IIs v Rushden IIIs, Cogenhoe IIs v Kettering IIIs, Finedon Dolben IVs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs, Geddington IIIs v Kislingbury IIs, Harlestone IIs v Overstone Park IVs.

Division 11: Bold Dragoon IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs, Horton House IVs v Burton Latimer IIIs, Old Northamptonians Vs v Thrapston IIIs, Stony Stratford IVs v St Crispin & Ryelands IVs.

Division 12: Brixworth IVs v St Michaels 74 IIs, Bugbrooke IIs v Old IIIs, Grange Park v Barby IIIs, Obelisk Kingsthorpe IIs v Mears Ashby IIs, Spencer Bruerne IIs v Old Grammarians IIIs.

Division 13: Isham Zingari v West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs, Kettering IVs v Stony Stratford Vs, S&L Corby IIIs v Geddington IVs, Thrapston IVs v Barton Seagrave IIs, Weldon IIIs v Northampton Saints Grendon IVs

