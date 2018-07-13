NCL SPECIAL: Neate victory for Horton as ONs are knocked off top spot

Andrew Neate starred with bat and ball as Horton House ended Old Northamptonians’ unbeaten start to the premier division season.

Neate hit 52 and Ben Coddington 92 as Horton made their way to 265 for eight from their 50 overs.

And that proved too much for ONs as they were bowled out for 214 in reply, losing by 51 runs.

Neate took three for 24, with Williams Knibbs (2-27), Ben Wall (2-35) and Jack Carroll (2-47) also impressing.

William Heathfield grabbed four for 77 for ONs and Tom Webb top scored with 36 but their efforts were eventually in vain.

Finedon Dolben overtook ONs at the summit after they beat Brigstock.

Brixworth were big winners in their fixture at Rushden Town.

The away side emerged with a 111-run success as 104 from John Bowers helped them make 265 all out.

Ashley Starmer and Harry Penberthy then both took three for 22 as Rushden were bowled out cheaply.

Overstone Park continue to march on at the top of division one after they won by five wickets at Irthlingborough Town.

Matthew Jones took four for 23 as the home side were skittled out for just 144.

And an unbeaten 55 from Matthew Sunter ensured Overstone got home.

Fourth-placed Old Northamptonians IIs were seven-wicket winners at Isham as James Mellor (62no) and Daniel Harris (50no) helped them finish the job.

Earlier, Isham were limited to 196 all out as Phillip Evans took three for 35.

Stony Stratford won by four wickets at Loddington & Mawsley with Jamie Baxter bagging four for 53 as the hosts made what looked an imposing 346 for eight.

But Stony produced a superb batting display as 94 from Rowan Carstensen, 71 from Steven Plant and an unbeaten 55 from Tom Moore proved vital.

East Haddon were also winners as they beat Wellingborough Town by 32 runs.

Robbie Povey hit 60 as East Haddon made their way to 224 all out.

And Povey then excelled with the ball, claiming four for 39 as Wellingborough were all out for 192.

In division two, Earls Barton remain top after their two-wicket win at Great Houghton.

Second-placed Kislingbury Temperance thrashed St Crispin & Ryelands by 216 runs.

Benjamin Swingler-Brown secured superb figures of seven for 23 from 6.5 overs.

Results

Saturday, July 7

Premier Division

Finedon Dolben 272-7 (Callum Berrill 88, Vicram Sohal 38, Jack Chopping 30) beat Brigstock 217 all out (Patrick Croker 91, Archie Odgen 41, Vicram Sohal 4-40, Drew Brierley 3-49) by 55 runs

Horton House 265-8 (Ewan Cox 41, Sean Mulvey 30, Ben Coddington 96, Andrew Neate 52, William Heathfield 4-77) beat Old Northamptonians 214 all out (Richard Kaufman 32, Tom Webb 36, Andrew Neate 3-24) by 51 runs

Geddington 205 all out (Luke Cummins 28, Charlie Gingell 38, Chris Murdoch 39no, Liam Fresen 4-54) beat Oundle Town 169 all out (Peter Foster 48, Daniel Robinson 62, Tiann Raubenheimer 5-37, Adil Arif 3-16) by 36 runs

Brixworth 265 all out (Callum Guest 28, John Bowers 104, Ashley Starmer 43, Charlie Thurston 3-52) beat Rushden Town 154 all out (Charlie Thurston 62, Harry Penberthy 3-22, Ashley Starmer 3-22) by 111 runs

Peterborough Town 293-8 (David Clarke 117, Asim Butt 59, Christopher Perry 4-56, Joshua Steggles 3-39) beat Wollaston 201 all out (Cameron Melly 28, David Sayer 3-27, Mohammed Saif 3-49) by 92 runs

Rushton versus Saints - Rushton forfeited game

Division One

Burton Latimer 191-3 (Alex Churchill-Coleman 31, Harry Tanser 40, Barry Kang 30no, David Shelford 3-36, Damon Hanney 3-45) beat Kettering Town 190 all out (Alan Sewell 30, David Shelford 110, Daniel Bird 33no) by 7 wkts

Weekley & Warkton 148 all out (Bashrat Hussain 62, Jack Bilson 5-35) lost to Desborough Town 151-3 (Simon Renshaw 42, Jake Bindley 46, Craig Burger 40no) by 7 wkts

East Haddon 224 all out (Ed Smith 31, Robbie Povey 60, Richard Hardwick 38, Qaseem Dawlatzi 4-28) beat Wellingborough Town 192 all out (Alex Bendon 34, Ryan Lovell 47no, Robbie Povey 4-39) by 32 runs

Irthlingborough Town 144 all out (Neil White 42, Matthew Jones 4-23) lost to Overstone Park 145-5 (Matthew Sunter 55no, Marc Bliss 30, Ben Parsons 3-35) by 5 wkts

Isham 196 all out (Oliver Brown 28, Luke Conyard 39, Phillip Evans 3-35) lost to Old Northamptonians IIs 202-3 (James Mellor 62no, Daniel Harris 50no) by 7 wkts

Loddington & Mawsley 346 all out (Jaymesh Patel 43, Nicholas Herbert 50, James Esler 87, Adam King 35, James Coles 28, Jamie Baxter 4-53) lost to Stony Stratford 347-6 (Rowan Carstensen 94, Steven Plant 71, Tom Moore 55no) by 4 wkts

Division Two

Finedon Dolben IIs 246 all out (Simon Brett 35, Jack Parker 132, Henry Cade 3-72, Ben Perry 3-68) beat Thrapston 241 all out (Paul Spicker 32, Will Groenland 29, James Pamplin 31, Henry Cade 40, Nick Coles 3-48, Harris Syed 4-49) by 5 runs

Great Houghton 118 all out (Colin Wayman 41, Matt Nel 3-13, George Crisp 3-18) lost to Earls Barton 119-8 (Matt Nel 46, Luke Mcafee 4-55, Alex Hearn 4-28) by 2 wkts

Kislingbury Temperance 279-6 (Jamie Forrest 82no, Babar Khan 60, Robert Collins 74) beat St Crispin & Ryelands 63 all out (Benjamin Swingler-Brown 7-23) by 216 runs

Long Buckby 126 all out (Sam Bevin 30, Rohin Thapar 6-39) lost to Rothwell Town 130-1 (Shan Devraj 51no, Rohin Thapar 64no) by 9 wkts

Northampton Saints IIs 91 all out (Frank Hoang 5-42, James Burrows 5-42) lost to Old 92-8 (Nick Bell 6-40) by 2 wkts

Wellingborough Indians 241 all out (Anand Panchal 67, Raul Patel 27, Bhavin Patel 42, Amit Patel 36,Nadir Haider 4-61) lost to Peterborough Town IIs 242-4 (Sohail Hayat 61, Scott Howard 89, Sulaiman Saleem 35no) by 6 wkts

Division Three

Rushden Town IIs 92 all out (Ashley Denton 36, Andrew Roper 3-9) lost to Brixworth IIs 93-0 (Robert Dow 41no, Phil Perryman 38no) by 10 wkts

Geddington IIs 340-3 (Mark Thomas 106no, Chris Harrison 94, Steve Toseland 68, Lee Sutherland 30) beat Oundle Town IIs 268-7 (Matthew Ingram 142, George Martin 35, Marcus Knight 3-50) by 72 runs

Stony Stratford IIs 231 all out (Josh Purchese 29, Jamie Walsh 38, Edward Tate 31, Joseph West 30, David Evans 4-43) beat Great Oakley 58 all out (Edward Tate 7-33) by 173 runs

Irchester 289-3 (Jamie Souster 112, Joe Morton 27, Harry Green 69, Charles Cotter 47no) beat Heyford 259 all out (Tom Robson 55, Martyn Cory 29, James Edwards 39, James Baldwin 57, Thomas Duxson 5-67) by 30 runs

Horton House IIs 210 all out (Elliott Ruff 60, Dan James 30, Andrew Houlden 3-38, Anthony Shepherdson 3-50, Tom Pace 3-58) lost to Old Grammarians 212-2 (Faz Shah 117no, Gary Small 42, Anthony Shepherdson 40) by 8 wkts

Weldon 137 all out (Sinjin Bulbring 77, Lewis North-Row 4-13, Steve Musgrave 4-30) lost to Wollaston IIs 139-4 (Steve Musgrave 45no, Marcus Shelton 42, Harpreet Saini 3-32) by 6 wkts

Division Four

Old Northamptonians IIIs 311-7 (Sam Hawkins 46, Daniel Clarke 45, Dave Watkin 112no, Rory Seymour 50, Lee Morgan 4-69) beat Raunds Town 75 all out (Lee Morgan 33no, Rory Seymour 3-13, George Hudson 4-15) by 236 runs

Overstone Park IIs 300-8 (Ben Hartley 65, Tom Cooke 51, Kunal Patel 38, Thomas Pope 70no, Leon Harvey 5-66) beat Kempston 207 all out (Abhishek Sabharwal 32, Ashley Field 46, Patik Patel 33, Kunal Patel 3-29, Arran Braganza 3-66) by 93 runs

Higham Ferrers 181 all out (Kishor Patel 39, James Walker 27, Toby Webbley 33no, Aaron Campion 4-42) lost to Podington 185-2 (Matthew Sirrell 42, Adam Tee 28, David Watts 78no) by 8 wkts

Rushton IIs 103 all out (Cameron Thompson 30) lost to St Crispin IIs 109-2 (Martyn Standish 55no) by 8 wkts

Finedon Dolben IIIs 123 all out (William Farrar 3-30, James Batten 3-28) lost to Wellingborough Town IIs 125-2 (Ravi Shastri 46, Sam Coleman 29, Htien Mistry 27no) by 8 wkts

Bowden 334 all out (Anthony Paton 98, Nick Jelley 55, Francis Finnermore 80, Clive Turner 4-60, Simon Nicholls 3-56) lost to West Haddon & Guilsborough 167 all out (Matthew Johnson 31, Simon Nicholls 32no, Adam Parton 29, Sam Noble 3-23, Sam Freer 3-36) by 167 runs

Division Five

Bedford conceded to Stony Stratford IIIs

Carrib United 112 all out (Abid Zia 38, John Burdett 3-38, Michael Allen 4-20) lost to Harlestone 116-9 (Guru Sathyamuurthy 3-43) by 1 wkts

Cogenhoe 135 all out (Daniel McLaughlin 79no, Aled David 3-38, David York 4-24) lost to Kettering Town IIs 137-6 (Aled David 45, Rob Starsmore 38, Kieran Kakkad 32no, Nick Lester 6-36) by 4 wkts

Bold Dragoon 288-8 (Brian Munjanja 54, Martin Wall 36, Zaheer Iqbal 70no, Sam Spencer 54, Adam Ursell 3-67, Bradley Fellows 3-51) beat Yelvertoft 87 all out (Daniel O’Dell 3-48, Zaheer Iqbal 5-17) by 201 runs

Thrapston IIs 237-9 (Ffrancon Williams 41, Tim Sawford 39, William Hook 35, Andy Stoker 35, John Dawkins 33, Zaib Sabir 5-63) beat Saints IIIs 145 all out (Thomas Stoker 4-34, Darren Hall 4-35) by 92 runs

Weekley and Warkton IIs 252 all out (Chris Payne 75no, Andrew Bussey 46, Lee Fox 42, Umer Abbasi 3-36) lost to S&L Corby 332-7 (Kudir Ali 111no, Tony Thurman 72, Adam Hill 3-54) by 80 runs

Division Six

Earls Barton IIs 126 all out (Peter Brooks 30, Matthew Desborough 30, Nidhin Poulose 4-15) lost to East Haddon IIs 130-4 (Jon Clough 60) by 6 wkts

Rothwell Town conceded to Burton Latimer

Irthlingborough Town IIs 247-6 (Luke Flemming 27, Brady Stratford-Day 67, Paul Parsons 35, Leighton Griffiths 30no, Ben Packman 3-36) beat St Michael’s 74 Bugbrooke 233 all out (James Gibbins 38, Anthony Webb 99, Mario Wickremasinghe 39, Brady Stratford-Day 3-40, Danny Stratford 4-48) by 14 runs

Wellingborough Indians IIs 226 all out (Sanjay Patel 45, Hiren Patel 35, Mukesh Patel 30no) lost to Spencer Bruerne 228-5 (Robert Tootelli 105no, Sam Heath 80no) by 5 wkts

Division Seven

Obelisk 331-1 (Gary Bliss 149, Calvin Budd 102no, Matt Virgin 46no) beat Overstone Park IIIs 326-5 (Sunil Bhatt 30, Fraser Halcrow 129no, Matthew Hawes 38, Gavin Mobley 30, Jason Millard 42no) by 5 runs

Old IIs 132 all out (John Chilton 55, Athiq Thamby 30, James Peel 6-47, Alan Steed 4-37) lost to Desborough IIs 133 all out (Lewis Hunt 4-48, Toby Pert 4-37) by one run

Division Eight

Horton House 155 all out (Prashant Kakodkar 36, Zahid Mirza 28, Harry Wilford 5-52) lost to Bowden IIs 155-7 (Fergus Kenny 40, Kevin Taylor 3-26, Finlay Moffat 3-26) by 3 wkts

Long Buckby IIs 240 all out (Christian Brient 77, Daniel Lewis 61, Hussain Mohamed 27, Matt Aitken 39no, Darren Hazelton 3-8) beat Raunds Town IIs 156 all out (Ben Simpson 77, Peter Incley 4-30) by 84 runs

Barton Seagrave 304-5 (Jake Bailey 117, Tony Clampin 116, Craig Lewis 3-57) lost to Hardingstone 305-5 (Phillip Monkman 180no, Stephen Gollings 38) by 5 wkts

Mears Ashby 169 all out (Mike Thompson 88, Simon Hill 3-44, Anup Patel 3-29) lost to Old Northamptonians IVs 173-2 (David White 75, Levi Draper 58) by 8 wkts

Oundle IIIs conceded to Old Grammarians IIs

Division Nine

Brixworth IIIs 149 all out lost to Wollaston IIIs 214-8 by 65 runs

Heyford IIs 181-7 beat Irchester IIs 180 all out by 3 wkts

St Crispins Ryelands IIIs 140-7 beat Little Harrowden 139 all out by 3 wkts

St Michael’s 157 al lout lost to Weldon IIs 160-5 by 5 wkts

Division 10

Weekley & Warkton IIIs conceded to Cogenhoe IIs

Finedon Dolben IVs conceded to Overtsone Park IVs

Rushden IIIs conceded to Harlesone IIs

Geddington IIIs 137-1 (Brodie Biddle 68no, Dave Wood 46no) beat Kettering IIIs 133 all out (Nathan Robinson 66no, Matthew Knight 6-11) by 9 wkts

Division 11

St Crispin & Ryelands conceded to Bold Dragoon

Old Northamptonians Vs 168 all out (Ashley Smith 29, William Moss 40, David Heathfield 29, Lee Parsons 4-44, Stewart Childs 3-18) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIIs 169-4 (Robert Scott 56, Matthew Ellis 62) by 6 wkts

Stony Stratford IVs 237-3 (Samuel Cole 110no, Oscar Watson 35, Alex Stockton 43no) beat Burton Latimer IIIs 162 all out (Ian Watson 40, Brendan O’Sullivan 28no, Emily Hunt 3-42) by 75 runs

Thrapston conceded to Sun Hardingstone

Division 12

Mears Ashby IIs 198-8 (Paul Watts 36, Jamie Chamberlain 74, Keenan Harding 4-18) beat Bugbrooke IIs 147 all out (Ed Trafford 42, Charlie Partridge 27no, Daniel Smith 3-70, Kris Love 4-23, Asheain Perera 3-22) by 51 runs

Obelisk IIs 200-9 (Paul Wright 54, Robert Kennedy 63, Peter Satchwell 3-44) beat Barby IIIs 87 all out (Robert Kennedy 6-28) by 113 runs

St Michael’s 74 Bugbrooke IIs conceded to Grange Park

Old IIIs conceded to Spencer Bruerne IIs

Division 13

Isham Zingari 126 all out (David Hobbs 57, Chris Giles 33, Ketan Kadakia 4-31) lost to Stony Stratford Vs 127-4 (Ketan Kadakia 48) by 6 wkts

Kettering Town IVs 112 all out (Michael Tanser 33, Archie Colwill 3-21) lost to Geddington IVs 113-1 (Paul Rowden 61no) by 9 wkts

Thrapston IVs 132 all out (Ian Button 3-28) lost to West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs 133-8 (Ian Button 28no, Richard Allen 32no, Ryan Clipston 3-40) by 2 wkts

Saints IVs 116-2 (Ewan Hughes-Rowlands 43no, Robbie Austin 47no) beat S&L Corby IIIs 114 all out (Muhammed Ahsan 51) by 8 wkts

Weldon conceded to Barton Seagrave

Hevey Building Supplies NCL T20 Plate

Higham Ferrers Town conceded to Old

Stony Stratford conceded to Raunds Town

Sun Hardingstone 104 all out (Anthony Roberts 4-26, Harry Wilford 3-22) lost to Bowden 108-1 (Sam Gomez 67no, Anthony Paton 31) by 9 wkts

Earls Barton conceded to Thrapston

Wellingborough OGs 187-6 (Tom Pace 61, Daniel Austin 68, Jack Gardner 3-29) beat Mears Ashby 116-6 (Greg Reis 34) by 71 runs

Hevey Building Supplies NCL T20 Cup

Burton Latimer 154 all out (Alistair McClure 31, Luke O’Dell 37) lost to East Haddon 160-6 (NIck Whorton 30, Sean O’Neill-Kerr 70no) by 4 wkts

Kislingbury Temperance 185-6 (Jamie Forrest 39, Pieter Pretorius 29, Daniel Bendon 63, Benjamin Swingler-Brown

29no, Sam Tully 3-21) beat Rothwell Town 182-9 (Dean Spreadbury 30, Marvin Hill 37, Richard Panter 49, James Gaul 4-15) by 3 runs

Wellingborough Town 132 all out (James Howes 32, Richard Curtis 40) lost to Kettering Town 133-5 (Rhys Linnell 35, Steven Wilson 48no) by 5

wkts

Fixtures

Saturday, July 14

Premier Division: Brixworth v Oundle, Finedon Dolben v Rushton, Geddington v Old Northamptonians, Horton House v Brigstock, Northampton Saints v Wollaston, Peterborough v Rushden.

Division One: Kettering v Desborough, Old Northamptonians IIs v Irthlingborough Town, Overstone Park v East Haddon, Stony Stratford v Isham, Weekley & Warkton v Loddington, Wellingborough Town v Burton Latimer.

Division Two: Earls Barton v Long Buckby, Old v Finedon Dolben IIs, Rothwell v Peterborough IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands v Great Houghton, Thrapston v Kislingbury, Wellingborough Indians v Northampton Saints IIs.

Division Three: Great Oakley v Horton House IIs, Heyford v Stony Stratford IIs, Old Grammarians v Geddington IIs, Oundle IIs v Brixworth IIs, Rushden IIs v Weldon, Wollaston IIs v Irchester.

Division Four: Bowden v Old Northamptonians IIIs, Finedon Dolben IIIs v Overstone Park IIs, Higham Ferrers v West Haddon & Guilsborough, Kempston v St Crispin & Ryelands IIs, Raunds v Wellingborough Town IIs, Rushton IIs v Podington.

Division Five: Bold Dragoon v Caribbean United, Cogenhoe v Yelvertoft, Harlestone v Bedford Town, Northampton Saints Grendon IIIs v Weekley & Warkton IIs, S&L Corby v Kettering IIs, Stony Stratford IIIs v Thrapston IIs.

Division Six: Burton Latimer IIs v Earls Barton IIs, East Haddon IIs v St Michaels 74, Irthlingborough Town IIs v Isham IIs, Podington IIs v Wellingborough Indians IIs, Spencer Bruerne v Rothwell IIs.

Division Seven: Bugbrooke v Overstone Park IIIs, Desborough IIs v Gretton, Loddington IIs v Old IIs, Obelisk Kingsthorpe v S&L Corby IIs.

Division Eight: Hardingstone v Mears Ashby, Horton House IIIs v Old Grammarians IIs, Long Buckby IIs v Bowden IIs, Old Northamptonians IVs v Raunds IIs, Oundle IIIs v Barton Seagrave.

Division Nine: Great Houghton IIs v Brixworth IIIs, Irchester IIs v St Michaels (N), Little Harrowden v Wellingborough Town IIIs, Weldon IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs, Wollaston IIIs v Heyford IIs.

Division 10: Brigstock IIs v Harlestone IIs, Kettering IIIs v Kislingbury IIs, Overstone Park IVs v Cogenhoe IIs, Rushden IIIs v Finedon Dolben IVs, Weekley & Warkton IIIs v Geddington IIIs.

Division 11: Burton Latimer IIIs v Bold Dragoon IIs, Irthlingborough Town IIIs v Hardingstone IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IVs v Old Northamptonians Vs.

Division 12: Barby IIIs v Bugbrooke IIs, Brixworth IVs v Grange Park, Mears Ashby IIs v Spencer Bruerne IIs, Old IIIs v Old Grammarians IIIs, St Michaels 74 IIs v Obelisk Kingsthorpe IIs.

Division 13: Barton Seagrave IIs v Northampton Saints Grendon IVs, Geddington IVs v Isham Zingari, S&L Corby IIIs v Kettering IVs, Stony Stratford Vs v Thrapston IVs, West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs v Weldon IIIs.