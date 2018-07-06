NCL SPECIAL: Earls Barton aiming to push on after strong start

The Hevey Building Supplies Northants Cricket League season reaches the halfway point this weekend, and Earls Barton will be hoping the second half of the campaign is as good as the first.

Barton sit at the top of the division two table and strengthened their position with a 51-run success at second-placed Kislingbury last weekend.

Matt Nel (61) and number 10 George Crisp (44) helped the visitors to 195 in their innings before Kyle Lawrence took centre stage as his superb spell of six for 39 ensured Kislingbury were bowled out for 144 in reply.

The first half of the season has gone pretty much the same way as last year for Tom Mills’ side after they started in impressive fashion before slipping out of contention.

But the Barton skipper is hoping they can be in it for the long haul this time.

“We are delighted with the start we have had,” Mills said.

“It has been similar to last year but we fell away and this time we are hoping to maintain it.

“We were unfortunate with a couple of injuries last season, we had two guys dislocate their knee on the field and it was ultimately injuries and unavailability that set us back so we were still fairly happy with where we finished.

“We have stuck with the similar group of players and still got youngsters coming through and we will try to keep up the good start we have had.”

Their youth system is clearly something Barton pride themselves on.

And Mills is adamant that bringing youngsters through is the right way to go.

“Our youth system is thriving,” he added.

“We have two under-11 teams and our All Star sessions are attracting more than 20 every week and that has meant we have been able to put an under-9 team together as well.

“We also have under-13 and under-15 teams and we have already seen a couple of under-15 players make their debuts in men’s cricket this season.

“The vast majority of players who play for the senior teams came through the youth system and that’s how we want it to always be.”

In the premier division last weekend, table-toppers Old Northamptonians claimed yet another win, brushing Brigstock aside by 10 wickets.

Richard Kaufman took four for 39 as Brigstock were limited to 196 for nine.

And ONs then made light work of the reply, getting home in 26.2 overs as Rob White (99no) and Thomas Hafil (64no) finished the job.

ONs miss out in T20 final

Premier Division leaders Old Northamptonians were beaten by four wickets by Peterborough in the final of the NCL Twenty20 competition, which was staged at Peterborough CC on Sunday.

Skipper Rob White hit 69 as ONs made 145 for seven in their 20 overs, but it wasn’t enough as Posh got home with four wickets and six balls to spare.

In the semi-finals, ONs (206-5, Zaakir Khawaja 76no) thumped Brixworth (139-8, Harry Gouldstone 55) by 67 runs, and Peterborough (136-2) beat Oundle (135 all out) by eight wickets.

Results

Saturday, June 30

Premier Division

Finedon Dolben 236-8 (Callum Berrill 36, Jack Keeping 37, Vicram Sohal 64, Jack Chopping 34no, Saif Zaib 3-35) beat Northampton Saints 214 all out (Jack Mousley 32, Charlie Home 27, Matt Taylor 95, Michael Evans 3-17) by 22 runs

Brigstock 196 all out (George Groenland 69, Duncan Croker 38, Richard Kaufman 4-39) lost to Old Northamptonians 197-0 (Rob White 99no Thomas Hafil 64no) by 10 wkts

Oundle Town 317-5 (Mark Hodgson 147no, Conor Craig 34, Jack Bolsover 38, Phil Adams 56) beat Horton House 260 all out (Sean Mulvey 72, Ben Coddington 76no, Harrison Craig 5-37) by 57 runs

Geddington 220-6 (Tiann Raubenheimer 98no, Ned Wilson 38no) beat Rushden Town 157 all out (Ben Paine 50, Oliver Warwick 38, Colin Griggs 3-24) by 63 runs

Rushton 64 all out (Matt Milner 5-23) lost to Peterborough Town 67-1 (David Clarke 35no) by 9 wkts

Brixworth 251-9 (Alex Lacey 83, Williams Thomas 42, Toby Cowley 37, Christopher Perry 4-50, Joshua Steggles 3-58) beat Wollaston 245-9 (Luke Bartier 71, Patrick Bright 44, Callum Guest 4-34, Ashley Starmer 3-45) by 6 runs

Division One

Weekley & Warkton 186 all out (Jacob Palmer 62, James Smith 29, Joshua Coleman 5-62) lost to Burton Latimer 188-9 (David Shelford 30, Daniel Bird 29, Joshua Coleman 37no, Matthew Cortese 3-50, Andy Stanley 3-40) by 1 wkt

Loddington & Mawsley 300-6 (Adam King 74, Josh Plowright 56, Andrew Flint 66, Jaymesh Patel 29, Martin Prowse 31no) beat Desborough Town 250-9 (Jack Bilson 36, James Peel 30, Malcolm Moody 39, Ben Roberts 4-38, Calum Plowright 3-37) by 53 runs

East Haddon 260-6 (Colin Lee 117, Jack Dudleston 27, Alex Churchill-Coleman 3-36) beat Kettering Town 183 all out (Alex Churchill-Coleman 52, Stuart Keeping 5-26) by 77 runs

Wellingborough Town 310-5 (Thomas Howes 102, Chris Stoker 32, Connor Gates 112, Craig Fowler 3-50) beat Irthlingborough Town 285-9 (Kieran Fowler 73, James Stevenson 50, Shay Kirk 29, Qaseem Dawlatzi 3-40) by 25 runs

Isham 180 all out (Tim Robinson 36, Jordan Capel 3-36) lost to Overstone Park 184-2 (Charles Edwards 88no, Vikesh Patel 27, Jordan Capel 27no) by 8 wkts

Stony Stratford 249-7 (Graham Simpson 78, Sainath Ravikumar 53no, James Pickles 38, Muhammad Maqsood 3-33) lost to Old Northamptonians IIs 253-7 (Amrit Basra 109, Muhammad Maqsood 43, Toby Mitchell 55no, Dean Bryce 3-33, Graham Simpson 3-58) by three wickets

Division Two

Long Buckby 204-9 (Sam Bevin 76, Richard Bolt 52no, Priyadatt Joshi 5-42) beat Wellingborough Indians 145 all out (Sam Bevin 4-25) by 1 wkt

Peterborough Town IIs 264 all out (Danny Mohammed 37, Balaji Ganesan 114no, Scott Howard 29, Daniel Oldham 28, Sohail Hayat 31no) lost to Old 265-4 by 6 kwts

St Crispin & Ryelands 114 all out (Thomas Robotham 30, Tom Goodman 35, Ben Perry 4-16) lost to Thrapston 117-3 (Paul Spicker 47no, James Pamplin 39no) by 7 wkts

Great Houghton 125 all out (Abrar Pathan 3-15, Dean Spreadbury 3-21) lost to Rothwell 155 all out (George Parker 31, Greg Pearce 4-59) by 30 runs

Kislingbury 144 all out (Daniel Bendon 31, Eddie Fowler31no, Kyle Lawrence 6-39) lost to Earls Barton 195 all out (Matt Nel 61, George Crisp 44, James McDermott 38, Eddie Fowler 4-76, Benjamin Swingler-Brown 3-40) by 51 runs

Saints IIs 289-4 (Elliott Patterson 109no, Harshith Gowda 70no) beat Finedon Dolben IIs 285-4 (Andy Daniels 61, Simon Brett 60, Harris Syed) by six wickets

Division Three

Wollaston IIs 211-9 (Paul Jones 31, Marcus Shelton 32, Simon Driver 32, Darren Laughton 35, Kamran Bahra 27, Richard Foster 4-43) beat Brixworth IIs 184 all out (Mark Gouldstone 54, Paul Gardner 35, Fraser Bennett 41, Simon Driver 5-33) by 27 runs

Rushden Town IIs 156 all out (Daniel Robinson 32, Grant Timms 31, Luuke Barnett 37, Mark Neave 3-20) lost to Geddington IIs 160-7 (Mark Neave 48, Sam Smith 37no, Roy Eady 4-42) by 3 wkts

Horton House IIs 284-8 (John Wolsterholme 43, Michael Richardson 55, Rizwan Alam 62, Simon Dadge 54, Cedric Williams 4-52) beat Oundle Town IIs 287-3 (Matthew Ingram 132, Peter Wilson 33, Alex Cunningham 35, Cedric Williams 50no) by 7 wkts

Stony Stratford IIs 133 all out (Yash Tailor 39, Thomas Duxson 6-28) lost to Irchester 137-1 (Jamie Souster 73, Joe Morton 51no) by 9 wkts

Heyford 200 all out (Simon Legge 64, James Edwards 51, Zak Gillies 3-44) lost to Weldon 201-5 (Sinjin Bulbring 73, Jonathan Freeman 43no, Jacob Gilder 3-45) by 5 wkts

Great Oakley 347-9 (Chris York 98, Gareth Evans 72, Ryan Bell 67, Gary Small 3-71) lost to Old Grammarians 351-2 (Mauro Saracino 151no, Faz Shah 79, Anthony Shepherdson 61) by eight wickets

Division Four

Old Northamptonians IIIs 349-4 (Sam Hawkins 91no, Dave Watkin 127) beat Finedon Dolben IIIs 221 all out (Joe Grafikowski 36, Owen West 50, Cameron Arnold 32, Tom White 4-33) by 128 runs

St Crispin & Ryelands IIs 254-9 (Darren Tew 71, Brian Motetzu 51, Lawrence Knowles 30no, John Humphreys 3-65) lost to Podington 258-9 (Adam Tee 62, Charlie Saxby 28, Joshua Ozier 39, Freddie Peel 55, Brian Motetzu 3-52, Adam Massey 3-64, Dan Herbert 3-73) by 1 wkt

Wellingborough Town IIs 224 all out (Alex Bendon 30, Tim Coleman 109no) lost to Kempston Hammers 228-3 (Abhishek Sabharwal 101, Nigel Thorn 74no) by 7 wkts

Raunds Town 163 all out (James Dawson 4-33) lost to West Haddon & Guilsborough 165-7 (Christ Foster 39, Oscar Heath 80, George Earl 4-37) by 3 wkts

Higham 180 all out lost to Bowden 260-7 (Anthony Paton 64, Karl Pollard 54) by 80 runs

Division Five

Thrapston IIs 138 all out (Martyn Borrett 32, Jonathan Dove 3-31, Arjun Manku 3-1) lost to Bedford 139-1 (Ramkumar Jayaraman 64no, Jonathan Dove 52no) by 9 wkts

Carrib United 107 all out (Abid Zia 39, Fabians Cummins 41, Neil Fewtrell 5-22) lost to Stony Stratford IIIs 109-6 (Andy Preston 29, Alex Stockton 38, Zeshan Munawar 4-18) by 4 wkts

Bold Dragoon 266-5 (Nazakat Husain 34, Daniel Blatch 95no, Zaheer Iqbal 57, Ahmed Shah 38) beat Kettering Town 147 all out (Aled David 33, Zaheer Iqbal 5-31) by 119 runs

Northampton Saints IIIs 97 all out (Bobby Hussain 51no, Umar Abbasi 4-31) lost to S & L Corby 100-3 (Sandeep Kumar 32, Tony Thurman 34no) by 7 wkts

Yelvertoft 320-6 (James Martin 211, Will Negus 37) beat Harlestone 259 all out (James Ball 79, Fahad Ahmed 47, Jitesh Thanawalla 42, Adam Ursell 3-71, James Martin 4-60) by 61 runs

Division Six

Earls Barton 248 all out (Chris George 47, Chris Smart 60, Danny Stratford 4-61, Mark Parker 3-49) lost to Irthlingborough Town 250-7 (Jon Potkins 87, Ben Potkins 51, Mark Parker 43) by 3 wkts

East Haddon 245-8 (David Browne 43, James Redding 107, Philip Cross 4-33) beat Rothwell Town 238-8 (Jordan Bell-Henshaw 35, Ryan Spreadbury 87, James Swingler 35, Jon Gibson 3-54, Neil Ruppeit 4-73) by 7 runs

Isham IIs 238-6 (Jim Lyon 42, Ben Cox 32, Peter Skerrett 75, Alex Skerrett 48, Chris Earl 3-33) beat St Michael’s 74 Bugbrooke 184-9 (Chris Goodson 34, Chris Earl 52no) by 54 runs

Podington 151 all out (Philip Saunders 33, Paul Brown 3-46) lost to Spencer Bruerne 152-0 (Ashley Morris 99no, Alex Holmes 43no) by 10 wickets

Wellingborough Indians IIs 207-7 (Raul Patel 61, Pankaj Patel 31, Bhavin Davda 3-38) lost to Burton Latimer IIs 208-2 (Alan Sewell 90, Michael Stock 45) by eight wickets

Division Seven

Loddington & Mawsley 237 all out (Luke Hanley 126, Scott Ramsay 35) lost to Desborough Town 239-8 (Kris Steed 36, Lewis Ward 74, Ryan Richens 55, Kyle Mackie 32, Harry Dennis-Jones 5-50) by 2 wkts

Old 226 all out (Jake Lund 57, Athiq Thamby 42, James Garrard 3-35) lost to Bugbrooke 232-3 (Kenneth Dobbins 76, Reece Barnes 98no) by 7 wkts

Obelisk 307-4 (Gary Bliss 138, Michael Charnley 71, Calvin Budd 67) beat Gretton 202 all out (Andrew Ward 71, Ian Ward 38, Simon Smith 3-55, Billy Foreman 3-38) by 105 runs

Division Eight

Old Northamptonians IVs208 all out (Owen Lumley 3-51, Scott Oldham 4-39) lost to Barton Seagrave 209-8 (Matt Earl 34, Daniel Powell 33, Scott Oldham 28no, Anup Patel 3-61) by 2 wkts

Wellingborough OGs 231 all out (Andrew Brierley 100, Stuart Jeffery 29, Fergus Kenny 3-16) lost to Bowden IIs 234-4 (Nick Jelley 101, Dan Poynton 74) by 6 wkts

Oundle Town IIIs 110 all out (Simon Aldous 27, Craig Lewis 4-14) lost to Sun Hardingstone 112-0 (Jack Larkin 64no, Phillip Monkman 45no) by 10 wkts

Horton House IIIs 150 all out (Paul Wolstenholme 52, Paul Guest 4-17) lost to Raunds Town IIs 151-4 (Adam Lack 42, Stuart Abbott 37, Stuart York 34no) by 6 wkts

Mears Ashby 203-8 (Oliver Forskitt-Brown 88, Rudath Kapugeekiyana 42) beat Long Buckby IIs 201 all out (Matt Aitken 65, Hussain Mohamed 57, Calvin Green 3-54, Greg Reis 3-22) by two runs

Division Nine

Weldon 104 all out (William Hay 32, Joshua Bastin 3-40, Benny Cawley 3-4) lost to Heyford 105-2 (Joshua Bastin 63) by 8 wkts

Great Houghton 160 all out (Archie Buglass 53, Robert Hart 63, Paul Smith 3-28, Steve Adams 3-19) lost to St Crispin’s & Ryelands 161-6 (Paul Haskins 58, Robert Hart 3-45) by 4 wkts

Little Harrowden 152 all out (Matthew Roberts 33, John Parry 42no, Malcolm Swann 3-32, Ian Geddes 4-41) beat St Michael’s 82 all out (Ian Geddes 38, Salman Khan 4-21, Matthew Roberts 3-7) by 70 runs

Division 10

Brigstock IIs 283-5 (Simon Goodson 78, Ian Sharp 107no, Harry Howell 28no) beat Rushden Town IIIs 131 all out (Matthew Wildman 33, Joseph Goodson 4-46, Jamie Mills 4-15) by 152 runs

Kettering Town IIIs 258-8 (Hardeep Singh 145, Dan Spencer 45, Finley Shelton 3-60) beat Cogenhoe IIs 255-9 (Jack Quennell 139, Ben Rae 5-79) by 3 runs

Kislingbury Temperance IIs 171 all out (Dale Ansell 56) lost to Geddington IIIs 174-6 (Dave Wood 46, Matthew Knight 54, Dale Ansell 3-39) by 4 wkts

Overstone Park IVs 195 all out (James Sales 35, Nathan Metcalfe 66, Daniel Bird 56, Russell Hyland 5-59) lost to Harlestone IIs 199-9 (Guarav Khanna 30, Simon East 46, Russell Hyland 59, James Sales 6-32) by 1 wkt

Division 11

Bold Dragoon IIs 236-4 (Russell Heyworth 124no, Mark Holliday 69) beat Irthlingborough Town IIIs 196 all out (Robert Scott 27, Rhys Elavia 55, Glenn Turner 42, Russell Heyworth 3-46, Dean Collins 3-47) by 40 runs

Burton Latimer IIIs 215-8 (Michael Gardner 69, Graeme Robinson 27, Kian King 43, Sean O’Sullivan 28, Richard Staff 3-28) beat Horton House IVs 104-6 (Paul Das 29, Jj Jeczalik 30) by 111 runs

Old Northamptonians Vs 180 all out (David Heathfield 114) lost to Thrapston IIIs 183-3 (Chris Burdett 60, Graeme Ackroyd 52no) by 7 wkts

Stony Stratford IVs 258-2 (Bilal Ahmed 103no, Adam Hill 123no) beat St Crispin & Ryelands IVs 166-6 (James Julyan 50, Harvey Julyan 35) by 92 runs

Division 12

Bugbrooke IIs 270 all out (Robin Harding 35, Ben Tompkins 104, Chris Lamb 38no, Adrian Scutt 39) lost to Old IIIs 271-4 (Terry Eaglen 32, Kristian Johnson 33, Cal Mackman 29, Finlay Driver 87no, Benjamin Elston 67) by 6 wkts

Grange Park 269-7 (Justin Bendetti 88, Adam Young 41, Anand Kumar 65) beat Barby IIIs 87 all out (Dave Norton 34no, Ollie Holmes 3-7, Tony Adams 4-30) by 182 runs

Mears Ashby IIs 202 all out (Stuart Gray 44, Daniel Smith 70, Stuart Schofield 4-34) lost to Obelisk IIs 208-5 (Carl White 64, Steven Smith 54, Charles Wright 30) by 5 wkts

Wellingborough OGs IIIs 142 all out (Pritul Khagram 30, Dan O’Connor 57, Lee Walters 4-29) lost to Spencer Bruerne IIs 143-3 (Steve Faulkner 44, Mark Behan 52no) by 7 wkts

Division 13

Isham Zingari 197 all out (Ethan Kerr 40, Sam Reid 27, Jacob Pepper 55) beat West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs 143 all out (Seb Tubb 35, Sathya Baby 5-22, Aum Lakhani 3-10) by 54 runs

Stony Stratford Vs 137 all out (Ravi Dhaliwal 29, Sean Turner 3-40, Ian Russell 4-13) lost to Kettering Town IVs 138-6 (Ethan Smart 28, Hayden Coe 27no) by 4 wkts

Geddington IVs 153 all out (Philip Peel 62no, Lee Webb 3-33) lost to S & L Corby IIIs 156-1 (Robert Dunn 108no) by 9 wkts

Thrapston IVs 198-8 (Ryan Clipston 35, Mike Draper 37no, Jack Phillips 3-46, Jamie Pringle 3-53) beat Barton Seagrave IIs 153 all out (Nathan Spriggs 37, Ryan Clipston 4-23) by 43 runs

Saints IVs 228-4 (Ewan Hughes-Rowlands 109, Phil Austin 35, Lewis Green 53, Ian Northover 3-49) beat Weldon IIIs 129 all out (Dave Reith 34, Jack Walton 3-12, Zakary Farah 3-24) by 99 runs

Hevey Building Supplies NCL T20 Championship Semi Final

Old Northamptonians 206-5 (Rob White 32, Richard Kaufman 33, Zaakir Khawaja 76no, Atif Zafar 42) beat Brixworth 139-8 (Harry Gouldstone 55, Richard Kaufman 3-16) by 67 runs

Oundle Town 135 all out (Lewis Bruce 3-20) lost to Peterborough Town 136-2 (David Clarke 65, Asim Butt 46no) by 8 wkts

T20 Final

Old Northamptonians 145-7 (Rob White 69) lost to Peterborough Town 148-6 (David Clarke 63no) by four wickets

Fixtures

Saturday, July 7

Premier Division: Brigstock v Finedon Dolben, Old Northamptonians v Horton House, Oundle v Geddington, Rushden v Brixworth, Rushton v Northampton Saints, Wollaston v Peterborough.

Division One: Burton Latimer v Kettering, Desborough v Weekley & Warkton, East Haddon v Wellingborough Town, Irthlingborough Town v

Overstone Park, Isham v Old Northamptonians IIs, Loddington v Stony Stratford.

Division Two: Finedon Dolben IIs v Thrapston, Great Houghton v Earls Barton, Kislingbury v St Crispin & Ryelands, Long Buckby v Rothwell, Northampton Saints IIs v Old, Peterborough IIs v Wellingborough Indians.

Division Three: Brixworth IIs v Rushden IIs, Geddington IIs v Oundle IIs, Horton House IIs v Old Grammarians, Irchester v Heyford, Stony Stratford IIs v Great Oakley, Weldon v Wollaston IIs.

Division Four: Old Northamptonians IIIs v Raunds, Overstone Park IIs v Kempston, Podington v Higham Ferrers, St Crispin & Ryelands IIs v Rushton IIs, Wellingborough Town IIs v Finedon Dolben IIIs, West Haddon & Guilsborough v Bowden.

Division Five: Bedford Town v Stony Stratford IIIs, Caribbean United v Harlestone, Kettering IIs v Cogenhoe, Thrapston IIs v Northampton

Saints Grendon IIIs, Weekley & Warkton IIs v S&L Corby, Yelvertoft v Bold Dragoon.

Division Six: Earls Barton IIs v East Haddon IIs, Rothwell IIs v Burton Latimer IIs, St Michaels 74 v Irthlingborough Town IIs, Wellingborough Indians IIs v Spencer Bruerne.

Division Seven: Gretton v Bugbrooke, Old IIs v Desborough IIs, Overstone Park IIIs v Obelisk Kingsthorpe.

Division Eight: Barton Seagrave v Hardingstone, Bowden IIs v Horton House IIIs, Mears Ashby v Old Northamptonians IVs, Old Grammarians IIs v Oundle IIIs, Raunds IIs v Long Buckby IIs.

Division Nine: Brixworth IIIs v Wollaston IIIs, Heyford IIs v Irchester IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs v Little Harrowden, St Michaels (N) v Weldon IIs, Wellingborough Town IIIs v Great Houghton IIs.

Division 10: Cogenhoe IIs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs, Finedon Dolben IVs v Overstone Park IVs, Geddington IIIs v Kettering IIIs, Harlestone IIs v Rushden IIIs.

Division 11: Bold Dragoon IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IVs, Hardingstone IIs v Thrapston IIIs, Old Northamptonians Vs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs, Stony Stratford IVs v Burton Latimer IIIs.

Division 12: Bugbrooke IIs v Mears Ashby IIs, Grange Park v St Michaels 74 IIs, Obelisk Kingsthorpe IIs v Barby IIIs, Spencer Bruerne IIs v Old IIIs.

Division 13: Isham Zingari v Stony Stratford Vs, Kettering IVs v Geddington IVs, Northampton Saints Grendon IVs v S&L Corby IIIs, Thrapston IVs v West Haddon and Guilsborough IIs, Weldon IIIs v Barton Seagrave IIs.

