NCL SPECIAL: All-round ace White at it again for leaders ONs

Rob White continued his fine form for Old Northamptonians with a superb all-round showing against Brixworth in the NCL Premier Division.

White smashed 95 as leaders ONs racked up 252 for seven.

And the former Northants batsman then impressed with the ball, taking three wickets for just six runs as Brixworth were all out for 109 to lose by 143 runs.

Richard Kaufman (4-23) and Tom Webb (2-16) also did a good job during the Brixworth innings, in which William Thomas (26) top scored.

Callum Guest (3-48) was Brixworth’s stand-out bowler, but they are now bottom of the table after Wollaston’s one-wicket win against Finedon Dolben, who lost ground on ONs.

Horton House edged to a one-wicket win of their own as they defeated Geddington.

Ewan Cox (3-30), Andrew Neate (2-23) and Ben Wall (2-29) shone for Horton as Geddington were all out for 186.

Cox then top scored with 57, with Elliott Ruff (39no) and Wall (36) also playing key roles in the successful reply.

Jack Mousley top scored with 32 for Saints, but they were beaten by eight wickets by Rushton Town, who hunted down the 141-run victory target with ease.

In division one, Charles Edwards excelled with a superb 111 as Overstone Park stayed level on points at the top with Desborough.

Edwards helped his team to register 248 for nine against Burton Latimer, who were to fall to a 141-run defeat after failing in their reply.

Matthew Jones (4-31), Sheel Patel (3-21), Matthew Cannon (2-34) and Guy Sunter (1-20) got the job done for Overstone.

Old Northamptonians IIs squeezed home against East Haddon, winning by two wickets.

Niall Malin took three for 33, while Nicholas Cooper (2-21) and George Edmonds (2-34) also impressed as Haddon were all out for 195.

Sean O’Neill-Kerr (62) and Richard Whorton (40) did provide some resistance.

But ONs had enough in reply thanks to Muhammad Maqsood, who hit a fine 85.

Whorton did dismiss Maqsood on the way to figures of two for 36, while Sam Yates claimed three for 21, but Haddon couldn’t complete the job with the ball.

Stony Stratford were six-wicket winners against Irthlingborough Town as Jamie Baxter starred with the ball.

Baxter took five for 31 as Irthlingborough were bowled 142.

And James Pickles then made an unbeaten 63 as his team reached their target comfortably.

Results

Saturday, July 21

Premier Division

Geddington 186 all out (Ben Marshall 36, Andrew Reynoldson 68, Ewan Cox 3-30) lost to Horton House 189-9 (Ewan Cox 57, Ben Wall 36, Elliott Ruff 39no) by 1 wkts

Old Northamptonians 252-7 (Rob White 95, Thomas Hafil 38, William Heathfield 31no, Callum Guest 3-48) beat Brixworth 109 all out (Rob White 3-6, Richard Kaufman 4-23) by 143 runs

Oundle Town 234 all out (Daniel Robinson 99, Conor Craig 56, Ben Smith 36, Vanish Bajaj 4-55) lost to Peterborough Town 236-4 (Rob Sayer 52, Asim Butt 63, Alex Mitchell 68no, David Sayer 33) by 6 wkts

Northampton Saints 140 all out (Jake Mousley 32, Mark Wolstenholme 28, Tom Firm 4-34, Kristian Antonaccio 3-28) lost to Rushden Town 141-2 (Sam Kumar 60no, Ben Paine 27) by 8 wkts

Finedon Dolben 89 all out (Luke Bartier 4-22, Robert Bassin 3-26) lost to Wollaston 90-9 (Tom Brett 4-16) by 1 wkt

Division One

Overstone Park 248-9 (Charles Edwards 111, Damon Hanney 3-43) beat Burton Latimer 107 all out (Luke Styman 38, Matthew Jones 4-31, Sheel Patel 3-21) by 141 runs

Desborough Town 234-8 (Simon Renshaw 28, Jake Bindley 36, Wayne Steed 40, Jack Bilson 58no, Abrar Pathan 35, Sam Owen 3-24)

beat Wellingborough Town 213 all out (Richard Curtis 65, Darren Trotter 30, Jake Westley 48, Jack Bilson 6-32) by 21 runs

East Haddon 195 all out (Richard Whorton 40, Sean O’Neill-Kerr 62, Ian Hardwick 32, Niall Malin 3-33) lost to Old Northamptonians 199-8 (Muhammad Maqsood 85, Daniel Harris 35, Sam Yates 3-21) by 2 wkts

Irthlingborough Town 142 all out (Martin Hills 39, Jamie Baxter 5-31) lost to Stony Stratford 145-4 (James Pickles 63no) by 6 wkts

Loddington & Mawsley 156 all out (Adam Roberts 41, Harry Dennis-Jones 29, Shaun Wills 4-24, George Carr 3-29) beat Isham 150 all out (Dominic Barritt 84no, Nicholas Herbert 4-36, Harry Dennis-Jones 3-12) by 6 runs

Kettering Town 151 all out (Steven Wilson 32, Arun Bains 30, Matthew Cortese 3-27) lost to Weekley & Warkton 155-7 (Bashrat Hussain 67no, Lewis James 3-49, Shivram Popat 3-22) by 3 wkts

Division Two

Kislingbury Temperance 269-9 (Zachary Wade 54, Patrick Morris 32, Babar Khan 69, Thomas Minney 4-73) beat Finedon Dolben IIs 167 all out (Harris Syed 58, William Webb 38, Benjamin Swingler-Brown 3-45, Robert Collins 3-43) by 102 runs

Thrapston 208-9 (Paul Spicker 28, Will Groenland 108, Greg Johnson 33) beat Great Houghton 114 all out (Kieran Lane 35, Ben Perry 5-22) by 94 runs

St Crispin’s & Ryelands 271-4 (Brian Davis 125, Tom Goodman 53, Tom Lightfoot 35no) winning draw versus Long Buckby 248-9 (Adam Vinson 109, Adrian Flynn 28no, Jake Spencer 4-48)

Northampton Saints IIs 239 all out (Chirag Mandaviya 94no, Rohin Thapar 8-85) lost to Rothwell Town 240-5 (Shan Devraj 44, Rohin Thapar 108no, Dean Spreadbury 60no, Elliott Patterson 3-65) by 5 wkts

Wellingborough Indians 112 all out (Anand Panchal 50, James Burrows 4-36, Perry Moore 5-29) lost to Old 114-2 (William Chilton 64no) by 8 wkts

Earls Barton 175 all out (Thomas Mills 53, Danyaal Malik 3-29, Nadir Haider 4-25) lost to Peterborough Town IIs 176-3 (Kyle Medcalf 53, Danyaal Malik 70no) by 7 wkts

Division Three

Great Oakley 75 all out (Jamie Kay 3-13, Benjamin York 3-15) lost to Geddington IIs 77-1 (Chris Harrison 50no) by 9 wkts

Wollaston IIs 222 all out (Steve Musgrave 51, Andrew Kowal 48, Lewis North-Row 54, James Baldwin 3-40) lost to Heyford 227-5 (James Edwards 53, Martyn Cory 59no, Thomas Sheppard 27) by 5 wkts

Irchester 260-7 (Harry Green 80, Rishi Patel 68no) beat Rushden Town IIs 63 all out (John Moffatt 34, Scott Lawson 7-40, Thomas Duxson 3-12) by 197 runs

Stony Stratford IIs 107 all out (Asad Masroor 34, Henry Carter 3-11, Stephen Finch 3-23) lost to Horton House IIs 108-5 (Kiron Das 31, Stephen Finch 39, Thomas Hoy 3-25) by 5 wkts

Weldon 170 all out (Kristien Warren 56no, Sam Gerry 3-30) beat Oundle Town IIs 121 all out (Matthew Ingram 30, Jonathan Dalley 27, Zak Gillies 3-25, Dan Wells 4-23) by 49 runs

Division Four

Old Northamptonians IIIs 285 all out (Andy Edmunds 41, Rory Seymour 111, Jawvad Oryakhail 66, Kishor Patel 3-52, Toby Webbley 4-52) beat Higham Ferrers Town 175 all out (Steven Materna 42, Toby Webbley 28, Tom White 6-37) by 90 runs

Overstone Park IIs 301-6 (Ben Hartley 40, Ryan Arnold 145no, Fraser Halcrow 27, Alex Quatrine 46, George Earl 3-75) beat Raunds Town 180 all out (Stuart York 63, Daniel Webb 3-23, Daniel Adams 4-27) by 121 runs

West Haddon & Guilsborough 221 all out (Alexander Smith 31, James Dawson 41, Chris Foster 29, Matthew Johnson 37, Olly Marriott 33, Liam Souster 3-66, Aaron Campion 4-24) lost to Podington 224-7 (Joshua Ozier 51, David Watts 98) by 3 wkts

Rushton IIs 160 all out (Aaron Lingley 50, Daniel Denton 5-13) lost to Kempston Hammers 161-8 (Ashley Field 94no, Timothy Cook 3-43) by 2 wkts

Finedon Dolben IIIs 332-5 (Tejas Patel 88, Oliver Webb 65, Owen West 34, Cameron Arnold 91no) beat St Crispin’s & Ryelands IIs 285 all out (Martyn Standish 45, Kyle Smith 90, Owen West 3-20, Joe Grafikowski 3-91) by 47 runs

Wellingborough Town IIs 173 all out (Alex Bendon 98, Tim Coleman 30, Stephen Bellamy 3-43, Sam Freer 3-17, Karl Pollard 3-12) lost to Bowden 174-6 (Francis Finnermore 74no) by 4 wkts

Division Five

Carrib United 190-9 (Ming Hestic 63, Raja Mahmood 43, Faisal Hanif 28no) beat Cogenhoe 133 all out (Daniel McLaughlin 27, Gareth Goddard 32, Matthew Lewis 3-23, Fasial Hanif 3-18) by 57 runs

Kettering Town IIs 283 all out (Graham Smart 156, Rob Starsmore 55, Jacob Peeks 3-57, Zed Barber 4-53) lost to Northampton Saints IIIs 287-5 (Glenn Thompson 154no, Ewan Hughes-Rowlands 30, Vansh Chopra 31) by 5 wkts

Harlestone 276-7 (James Ball 50, Fahad Ahmed 61, Jack Burchnall 38, Amir Ahamed 47) beat Stony Stratford IIIs 177 all out (Andy Preston 35, Jitesh Thanawalla 3-45, Michael Allen 3-28) by 99 runs

Weekley & Warkton IIs 213 all out (Lee Fox 28, Nick Dalziel 47, Chris Stokes 61, Robert Head 34, Darren Hall 4-50) tied with Thrapston IIs 213-9 (Francon Williams 28, Mark Palmer 77, Cole Streather 3-60, Robert Head 3-35)

Yelvertoft 204 all out (Bradley Fellows 27, Andrew O’Neill 47, John Eccles 58, Callum Bentley 47, Evan Clark 3-43, Tony Thurman 3-42) lost to S & L Corby 206-6 (Sandeep Kumar 31, Tony Thurman 100no) by 4 wkts

Division Six

Spencer Bruerne 256-7 (James Crighton 82, Luke Adams 61, Sam Heath 29, Kevin Flanagan 4-62) beat Earls Barton IIs 160 all out (Chris George 51, Jason Minney 44, Paul Brown 3-44, Dave Weston 5-16) by 96 runs

Wellingborough Indians IIs 78 all out (Jayesh Desai 33, Sandeep Parmar 3-29, Aaron Langley 3-17) lost to Isham IIs 82-0 (Jim Lyon 45no, Nilesh Patel 37no) by 10 wkts

Podington IIs 127 all out (Louis Toseland 65) lost to Rothwell Town IIs 128-1 (Ryan Spreadbury 63no, Thomas Kilsby 42no) by 9 wkts

St Michael’s 74 Bugbrooke 111 all out (Bill Craddock 6-45) lost to Burton Latimer IIs 114-1 (Michael Stock 29, Sven Sartain 58no) by 9 wkts

Divison Seven

Gretton 263-7 (Andrew Ward 52, Michael Park 31, Ian Ward 68, Laim Park 45, Ruban Singh 3-27) beat Loddington & Mawsley IIs 239-8 (Stev Denton 90, George Denton 72, Harry Pavitt 3-51, Ian Ward 4-58) by 24 runs

Desborough Town IIs 219 all out (James Peel 46, Daniel Barton 30, Alan Steed 46, Ajil Unnikrishnan 5-31) lost to Overstone Park IIIs 220-4 (Jason Millard 60, Steve Arnold 30, Nathan Metcalfe 82no) by 6 wkts

S & L Corby IIs 282 all out (Robert Dunn 102, Mike McGeown 50, Ben Lawman 30, Steve Loveland 34, Billal Bashir 5-33, Jamie Cross 4-81) beat Bugbrooke 260-8 (Kenneth Dobbins 83, Billal Bashir 64, Tommy Reid 4-54) by 22 runs

Division Eight

Bowden IIs 274-6 (Robert Gomez 53, Daniel Wenlock 95, Ben Wade 48, Anup Patel 4-52) beat Old Northamptonians IVs 183 all out (Simon Caunt 29, Chirag Joshi 28, Wepener Groenewald 3-41) by 4 wkts

Horton House IIIs 187-9 (Prabodh Kakodkar Junior 50, Zahid Mirza 85, Gary Church 4-47, Mark Lewis 3-40) beat Long Buckby IIs 141 all out (Joe Oliver 46, Kevin Taylor 4-28, Finlay Moffat 3-41) by 46 runs

Mears Ashby 320-8 (Mike Thompson 61, Rudath Kapugeeklyana 58, Greg Reis 37, Tony Coles 29, Oliver Forskitt-Brown 59, Yasawal Naveed 3-71, Jack Gerry 3-98) beat Oundle Town IIIs 259-9 (Justin Jeffrey 89, Paul Campbell 92, Greg Reis 6-67) by 61 runs

Raunds Town IIs 136 all out (Ben Simpson 46, Lewis Gates 54, Richard West 4-25, Alex Piper 3-24) Sun Hardingstone 137-6 (James Hall 35, Alex Piper 31no) by 4 wkts

Wellingborough OGs IIs 234 all out (Azaan Shah 27, Jordan Gilbey 119no, Owen Lumley 4-52) lost to Barton Seagrave IIs 235-7 (Tony Clampin 41, Jake Bailey 104, Liam Bailey 33, Matthew Ward 4-52) by 3 wkts

Division Nine

Brixworth IIIs 182 all out (Rory Green 67, Oliver Timm 31, Robert Bailey 27, Rhys Hopkins 4-38) beat Heyford IIs 186-7 (Joshua Bastin 45, Rob Pardon 29no) by 3 wkts

Irchester IIs 205 all out (Alex Rogers 73, Alan Cotter 30, Ryan Groves 29, Nazir Jabarkhail 3-41, Paul Smith 3-59) lost to St Crispin’s & Ryelands IIIs 206-5 (Lawrence Knowles 51, David Hylands 47, James Julyan 40, Ashok Dave 32no, George Green 4-66) by 5 wkts

St Michael’s 169 all out (Martin Baker 54, Geoff Lambert 27no) beat Wollaston IIIs 170-6 (Nathan Dawson 62, Craig Boddington 34) by 4 wkts

Division 10

Rushden Town IIIs 267 all out (Kevin Appleton 119, Scott Russell 27, James Paull 70, Chris Mason 4-49) lost to Cogenhoe IIs 270-7 (Adam Longley 33, Jack Quennell 50, Marc Gilham 44, Jason Roberts 49, Mark Bird 27no) by 3 wkts

Brigstock IIs 179-5 (Simon Goodson 50, Henry Spencer 72no) beat Finedon Dolben IVs 108 all out (Harry Howell 3-28) by 71 runs

Geddington IIIs 256 all out (Joshua Knight 64, Joss Boyle 84, Patrick Jerram 4-64) beat Overstone Park IVs 86 all out (Dave Wood 3-14, Harry Spence 3-35) by 170 runs

Kettering Town IIIs 197 all out (Adam Spencer 34, Dale Munn 27, Kierten Kooner 51no, Stephen Turner 4-36) lost to Weekley & Warkton IIIs 200-7 (Navinder Nangla 60, Karl Peasnall 51no, Callum Marlow 3-52) by 3 wkts

Kislingbury Temperance IIs 198-6 (Stuart Gill 62, Tony Roodt 55, Gareth Deeble 38no, Stuart Griffiths 28) beat Harlestone IIs 185 all out (Ryan Toone 43, Mat Harrison 28, Dale Ansell 4-56) by 13 runs

Division 11

Bold Dragoon IIs 213 all out (Mark Holliday 30, Ahmed Shah 49no, Dylan Martin 5-25) beat Horton House IVs 155 all out (Simon Dadge 27, Guvinder Bhangal 45, Dean Collins 4-50, James Hurrell 3-24) by 58 runs

Irthlingborough Town IIIs 185-9 (Brady Stratford-Day 63, Danny Stratford 37, Steve Walker 3-36, Chris Hope 3-37) beat Thrapston IIIs 73 all out (Tilly-Anne Abbott 4-17, Charlie Thomas 3-17, Brady Stratford-Day 3-7) by 112 runs

Old Northamptonians Vs 281-5 (John Bishop 91, Jamie Dunk 75, Andrew Deeming 28, David Heathfield 35no) beat Burton Latimer IIIs 211-7 (Simon Jolley 46, Leo Sewell 50, Brendon O’Sullivan 32) by 70 runs

Sun Hardingstone 187 all out (Matthew Ward 49, Sooraj Premsagar 51, Jacob Broome 3-22, Mitchell Gough 3-37) beat St Crispin’s & Ryelands IVs 72 all out (Charlie Batchelor 5-15) by 115 runs

Division 12

St Michael’s 74 IIs 290-5 (Aaron Lyons 48, Peter Lyons 89, John Stretton 82) beat Bugbrooke IIs 182 all out (James Berrill 53, John Stretton 4-18) by 108 runs

Obelisk IIs 305-5 (Carl White 89, Steven Smith 30, Stuart Schofield 27, Charles Wright 61no, John Smorfitt 3-45) beat Brixworth IVs 40 all out (Robert Kennedy 6-19) by 265 runs

Old IIIs 293-7 (Terry Eaglen 44, Kristian Johnson 99, Nick Riseley 40, Stuart Gray 3-72) beat Mears Ashby IIs 223 all out (Stuart Gray 30, Daniel Smith 54, Jamie Chamberlain 57, James Aldis 3-69, John Chilton 3-32) by 70 runs

Barby IIIs 305-4 (John Hardbattle 28, Charlie Seager 118, Alex Watson 45, Chey Manzella 44, Aravind Ram 31no) beat Spencer Bruerne IIs 202 all out (Steve Faulkner 63, Richard Muscutt 62, Charlie Britton 3-36, Steve Webb 3-39) by 103 runs

Wellingborough OGs IIIs 143 all out (John Simpson 38, Charlie Bridgeford 31, Rob Pinnington 4-27, Anand Kumar 3-34, Justin Benedetti 3-18) lost to Grange Park 144-3 (Rob Pinnington 31, Ian Peterson 36, Mark Bury 47no) by 7 wkts

Division 13

Barton Seagrave IIIs 209-7 (Eilliott Butlin 37, Dave Webb 45, Dave Buckingham 64no, Nate Button 4-24) beat West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs 202-9 (Rory Draper 50no, Hitesh Vadher 3-35, Dave Buckingham 3-41) by 7 runs

Isham Zingari 181-8 (Lloyd Hanes 73, Ollie Rolfe 31, Kuldeep Singh 4-21) beat S & L Corby IIIs 65 all out (Aum Lakhani 3-5) by 116 runs

Saints IVs 161-6 (Robbie Austin 39, Jack Walton 34no, Conor Barton 4-37) beat Kettering TownIVs 129-9 (Ian Russell 31, Sam Kentigern-Fox 3-21) by 32 runs

Thrapston IVs 233 all out (Ryan Draper 45, Thomas Hollingsworth 85, Perry Shears 42, Alex Rowden 3-36) lost to Geddington IVs 234-1 (Paul Rowden 59no, Conor Napier 57, Matthew Johns 86no) by 9 wkts

Weldon IIIs 140 all out (Sam Wright 52) lost to Stony Stratford Vs 142-7 (Avi Patel 49, Luqman Janood 32) by 3 wkts

Hevey Building Supples NCL T20 Plate 2018- Quarter Finals

Weekley & Warkton 138 all out (Jacob Palmer 65) lost to Wellingborough OGs 139-2 (Faz Shah 33, Mauro Saracino 56no) by 8 wkts

Hevey Building Supplies NCL T20 Cup 2018- Semi Finals

Loddington & Mawsley 173-6 (Josh Plowright 46, Ben Roberts 34no) beat Kettering Town 159-5 (Theo Brooks 39no, Alex Churchill-Coleman 56, Liam Flecknor 3-19) by 14 runs

Kislingbury Temperance 202-7 (Pieter Pretorius 37, Eddie Fowler 53) beat East Haddon 137-9 (Colin Lee 30, Daniel Bendon 4-22) by 65 runs

Fixtures

Saturday, July 28

Premier Division: Brixworth v Horton House, Finedon Dolben v Rushden, Geddington Geddington v Brigstock, Northampton Saints v Oundle, Peterborough v Old Northamptonians.

Division One: Isham v Irthlingborough Town, Kettering v Loddington, Old Northamptonians IIs v Burton Latimer, Overstone Park v Desborough, Stony Stratford v East Haddon, Wellingborough Town v Weekley & Warkton.

Division Two: Earls Barton v Northampton Saints IIs, Kislingbury v Great Houghton, Rothwell v Old, St Crispin & Ryelands v Peterborough IIs, Thrapston v Long Buckby, Wellingborough Indians v Finedon Dolben IIs.

Division Three: Great Oakley v Brixworth IIs, Horton House IIs v Geddington IIs, Old Grammarians v Weldon, Oundle IIs v Irchester, Rushden IIs v Heyford, Wollaston IIs v Stony Stratford IIs.

Division Four: Bowden v Overstone Park IIs, Finedon Dolben IIIs v Rushton IIs, Higham Ferrers v Wellingborough Town IIs, Kempston v Podington, Raunds v St Crispin & Ryelands IIs, West Haddon & Guilsborough v Old Northamptonians IIIs.

Division Five: Bold Dragoon v Stony Stratford IIIs, Cogenhoe v Bedford Town, Harlestone v Thrapston IIs, Northampton Saints Grendon IIIs v Yelvertoft, S&L Corby v Caribbean United, Weekley & Warkton IIs v Kettering IIs.

Division Six: Burton Latimer IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIs, East Haddon IIs v Isham IIs, Podington IIs v Earls Barton IIs, Spencer Bruerne v St Michaels 74.

Division Seven: Desborough IIs v S&L Corby IIs, Loddington IIs v Overstone Park IIIs, Old IIs v Gretton.

Division Eight: Barton Seagrave v Mears Ashby, Hardingstone v Bowden IIs, Long Buckby IIs v Old Grammarians IIs, Old Northamptonians IVs v Horton House IIIs, Oundle IIIs v Raunds IIs.

Division Nine: Heyford IIs v St Michaels (N), Irchester IIs v Wellingborough Town IIIs, Little Harrowden v Brixworth IIIs, Weldon IIs v Great Houghton IIs, Wollaston IIIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs.

Division 10: Brigstock IIs v Cogenhoe IIs, Overstone Park IVs v Kettering IIIs, Rushden IIIs v Geddington IIIs, Weekley & Warkton IIIs v Kislingbury IIs.

Division 11: Burton Latimer IIIs v Hardingstone IIs, Horton House IVs v Old Northamptonians Vs, St Crispin & Ryelands IVs v Thrapston IIIs, Stony Stratford IVs v Bold Dragoon IIs.

Division 12: Barby IIIs v Old IIIs, Brixworth IVs v Bugbrooke IIs, Grange Park v Obelisk Kingsthorpe IIs, Mears Ashby IIs v Old Grammarians IIIs, St Michaels 74 IIs v Spencer Bruerne IIs.

Division 13: Geddington IVs v Weldon IIIs, Kettering IVs v Isham Zingari, Stony Stratford Vs v Barton Seagrave IIs, Thrapston IVs v S&L Corby IIIs, West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs v Northampton Saints Grendon IVs

