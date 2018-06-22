NCL CRICKET: Mills magic helps Horton House to win over Wollaston

Alex Mills hit a superb unbeaten century as Horton House won by 27 runs in their premier division game at Wollaston last weekend.

Mills finished on 107 not out from 134 balls, with support coming from Ben Wall (66) as Horton hit 270 for three.

And it was too much for the hosts as they were bowled out for 243, with Jack Carroll (4-46), William Knibbs (3-40) and Ewan Cox (2-52) doing the damage.

Table-toppers Old Northamptonians won again, beating Rushden Town by 13 runs.

Tom Heathfield top scored with 82 as ONs finished their innings on 224 for nine from their 50 overs.

And Heathfield then took three for 55 in the Rushden reply as the home side were dismissed for 211.

Rob White (3-45) and Toby Mitchell (2-39) also got among the wickets.

Saints were beaten by ONs’ nearest challengers at the top, Peterborough Town.

Northants all-rounder Saif Zaib took two for 51 as Peterborough finished on 258 for five at Birchfield Road East.

But Saints couldn’t get home, despite the best efforts of Jack Mousley (74), as Peterborough won by 32 runs.

Brixworth also fell short in their run chase as they lost by 21 runs at third-placed Finedon Dolben.

Ben Carrick claimed three for 41 as Finedon were limited to 254 for seven.

But an unbeaten 82 from Callum Guest then proved in vain as Brixworth were unable to reach the victory target.

In division one, Overstone Park held on to top spot thanks to their 35-run win at Old Northamptonians IIs.

Matthew Sunter made 54 as Overstone edged their way towards 159 all out, with Tom White (3-46), George Edmonds (2-25), Nicholas Cooper (2-15) and James Hill (2-8) in the wickets.

But only James Mellor (40) impressed as ONs were dismissed for 124 in reply.

Sheel Patel took three for 41, with Daniel Adams (2-26) and Matthew Jones (2-24) also key.

Stony Stratford were convincing eight-wicket winners against Wellingborough Town thanks to 96 from Alex Strong.

The batsman’s big effort helped his team hunt down Wellingborough’s 149 all out with ease.

Graham Simpson took three for 25 to set things up for Stony.

Ed Smith hit 76 for East Haddon but they were beaten by six wickets by Desborough Town.

Christopher Plowman took two for 54 in the Desborough reply but the away side got home.

Results

Saturday, June 16

Premier Division

Finedon Dolben 254-7 (Sean Davis 122, Drew Brierley 48, Ben Carrick 3-41) beat Brixworth 233-8 (Alex Lacey 27, Callum Guest 82no, Marc Bell 43) by 21 runs

Peterborough Town 258-5 (Kieran Judd 31, Alex Mitchell 36, Danyaal Malik 54no, David Sayer 49no) beat Northampton Saints 226 all out (Jack Mousley 74, Vansh Bajaj 3-53, Mohammed Saif 3-48) by 32 runs

Brigstock 236 all out (Tom Swann 42, Patrick Croker 37, Duncan Croker 64no, Conor Craig 4-46) lost to Oundle Town 239-3 (Peter Foster 90, Daniel Robinson 58, Mark Hodgson 36) by 7 wkts

Old Northamptonians 224-9 (Tom Heathfield 82, Tom Webb 31, Paul Harris 28, Tom Firm 5-35) beat Rushden Town 211 all out (William Bates 47, Chanaka Ruwansiri 40, Tom Heathfield 3-55, Rob White 3-45) by 13 runs

Geddington 322-4 (Ben Mansell 35, Adil Arif 47, Andrew Reynoldson 100no, Luke Cummins 60no) beat Rushton 165 all out (Jack Parker 31, Marcus Steed 36, Aaron Lingley 48, Chris Murdoch 4-23) by 137 runs

Horton House 270-3 (Alex Mills 107no, Ben Wall 66, Ben Coddington 36, Andrew Neate 31no) beat Wollaston 243 all out (Sam Drage 46, Luke Bartier 77, Cameron Monteith 48, William Knibbs 3-40, Jack Carroll 4-46) by 27 runs

Division One

Burton Latimer 199 all out (Luke Styman 29, Luke O’Dell 67, John Boss 31, Nicholas Herbert 4-41, Simon West 4-19) lost to Loddington & Mawsley 200-5 (Andrew Flint 71) by 5 wkts

East Haddon 244 all out (Ed Smith 76, Jack Dudleston 34, Faisal Khaliq 33) lost to Desborough Town 245-4 (Jake Blindley 153no, Jack Bilson 50) by 6 wkts

Irthlingborough Town 203 all out (Ashley Doggett 35, Neil White 28, James Stevenson 30, William Patrick 4-40, Matt Prested 40) beat Weekley & Warkton 133 all out (James Colson 37, Ross Coles 5-27) by 70 runs

Isham 178 all out (Chris Perkins 64, Damian Reid 31, Oliver Brown 32, Lewis James 3-22, Alex Churchill-Coleman 3-24) beat Kettering Town 110 all out (Damian Reid 7-31, George Carr 3-50) by 68 runs

Overstone Park 159 all out (Matthew Sunter 54, Christopher Simons 31no, Tom White 3-46) beat Old Northamptonians IIs 124 all out (James Mellor 40, Sheel Patel 3-41) by 35 runs

Wellingborough Town 149 all out (Thomas Howes 38, Graham Simpson 3-25) lost to Stony Stratford 150-2 (James Pickles 33, Alex Strong 96) by 8 wkts

Division Two

Old 159 all out (William Chilton 58, Frank Hoang 42, Matthew Afford 3-25, Hitesh Gorania 4-38) lost to Great Houghton 160-1 (Ben Mousley 79no, Matthew Jackson 56no) by 9 wkts

Kislingbury Temperance 240-9 (Pieter Pretorius 38, Daniel Bendon 82, Babar Khan 29, Sunil Semplay 3-53, Mehul Patel 3-34) beat Wellingborough Indians 170 all out (Vinay Mistry 27, Harsh Patel 34, Jignesh Patel 53no, James Gaul 4-78, Robert Collins 5-53) by 70 runs

Northampton Saints IIs 86 all out (Adrian Flynn 4-35, Jack Fuller 4-40) lost to Long Buckby 88-2 (Terry Cooper 41no) by 8 wkts

Peterborough Town IIs 177-9 (Bob Milne 29, Balaji Ganesan 74, Muhammed Tayyib 27, Liam Creighton 4-48, Andy Daniels 3-45) beat Finedon Dolben IIs 174 all out (Andy Daniels 29, Elliott West 32, Tom Carroll 27, Raj Patel 40, Richard Kendall 3-51, Karanpal Singh 3-37) by 3 runs

St Crispin & Ryelands 133 all out (Charlie Lawrence 3-34, James McDermott 4-38) lost to Earls Barton 136-4 (Thomas Mills 73no, Kieran Starmer 31no) by 6 wkts

Rothwell Town 256 all out (Shan Devraj 80no, Faraz Ulhaq 27, Dean Spreadbury 92no) lost to Thrapston 257-5 (Owen Whiteman 81, James Pamplin 65no, Dean Spreadbury 3-63) by 5 wkts

Division Three

Irchester 199 all out (Jamie Souster 30, Thomas Duxson 61, Paul Gardner 3-49, Richard Foster 3-67) lost to Brixworth IIs 200-9 (Paul Gardner 75, Fraser Bennett 28, Nathan McDonald 6-57) by 1 wkt

Heyford 280-9 (James Baldwin 40, James Edwards 30, Martyn Cory 69, Jack Connelly 4-71) beat Geddington IIs 224-9 (Brando Biddle 57, Thomas Keeney 31, Cole McWilliam 33no, Martyn Cory 4-44) by 56 runs

Rushden Town IIs 239-8 (Anthony Jupp 33, Dominic Layram 49, John Moffatt 61, Lee Bell 3-40) beat Greak Oakley 152 all out (Roy George 30, David Evans 38no, James Rawlins 3-39) by 87 runs

Horton House IIs 229 all out (Tremur Alam 112, Stephen Finch 35no) lost to Wollaston IIs 230-4 (Paul Jones 51, Steve Musgrave 32, Lewis North-Row 67no, Simon Driver 36no) by 6 wkts

Weldon 364-7 (Joshua McLellan 132, Sinjin Bulbring 111, Jonathan Freeman 45, Stephen Richardson 3-95) beat Stony Stratford IIs 184 all out (Hashan Ramanadanpulle 47, Anton Rensburg 33, Mark Rawson 4-30) by 180 runs

Oundle Town IIs 262-6 (Matthew Ingram 107, Guy Bolsover 50, Patrick Atkinson-Dalziel 28, Colin Ray 31) beat Wellingborough OGs 194-9 (Mauro Saracino 55, Anthony Shepherdson 35, Tom Pace 35, George Martin 4-12) by 68 runs

Division Four

Bowden 267-9 (Karl Pollard 126, Daniel Broughton 28, Alex Frith 30, Lee Morgan 4-29) beat Raunds Town 189 all out (James York 39, Lee Morgan 47, Daniel Piggott 34, Joe Whitworth 3-51, Sam Freer 4-51) by 78 runs

Finedon Dolben IIIs 167 all out (Tejas Patel 32, Scott Lawniczak 41, Danny Harris 5-38, Toby Webbley 3-27) beat Higham Ferrers Town 141 all out (James Walker 30, William Webb 3-31, Tejas Patel 3-20) by 26 runs

Rushton IIs 146 all out (Dean Joy 70, Simon Hill 6-39) lost to Old Northamptonians IIIs 151-3 (Sam Hawkins 28, Andy Edmonds 43, Tom Hogan 47no, Jacob Weston 3-40) by 7 wkts

Podington 239 all out (Matthew Sirrell 47, Adam Tee 40, David Watts 42, Liam Souster 53no, Rahul Popat-Junior 4-56) lost to Overstone Park IIs 241-5 (Neel Patel 39, David Pollard 62, Kunal Patel 62no, Tom Cooke 31, Aaron Campion 3-56) by 5 wkts

Wellingborough Town IIs 258-9 (Alex Bendon 64, Tim Coleman 84no, Brian Motetzu 4-54) beat St Crispin & Ryelands IIs 125 all out (Lawrence Knowles 28, Karl Tapp 4-46, James Batten 3-14) by 133 runs

West Haddon & Guilsborough 248 all out (Alexander Smith 79, James Dawson 39, Chris

Foster 43, Jim Houghton 28no, Daniel Denton 6-50) beat

Kempston Hammers 224 all out (Gavin Howson 41, Abhishek Sabharwal 57, James Dawson 3-52, Alexander Smith 3-58) by 24 runs

Division Five

Carrib United 173-3 (John Dawkins 46, Ffrancon Williams 35, Faisal Hanif 3-39, Ashis Kumar Sing 4-18) beat Thrapston IIs 170 all out (Abid Zia 35, Muhammed Zafar 53, Fabian Cummins 55no) by 7 wkts

Kettering Town IIs 213 all out (Aled David 37, Rob Starsmore 40, Tom Smith 40, Graham Smart 32, Asad Masroor 3-48, Jake Vickers 3-55) lost to Stony Stratford IIIs 219-6 (Andy Preston 29, Neil Allen 40, Asad Masroor 66, Stuart Gulliver 35no, David York 3-54) by 4 wkts

Saints IIIs 91 all out (Daniel O’Dell 5-22, Zaheer Iqbal 3-14) lost to Bold Dragoon 92-3 (Daniel Kelly 37no) by 7 wkts

S & L Corby 256-9 (Shaun Elliott 64, Charles Chivu 36, Kudir Ali 35no, Nick Lester 4-53) beat Cogenhoe 127 all out (Jack Harris 53, Chris Dunn 4-44, Tony Thurman 6-43) by 129 runs

Weekley & Warkton IIs 267 all out (Lee Fox 116, Connor Hill 42no, Josh Burdett 5-43, Fahad Ahmed 4-63) lost to Harlestone 272-6 (James Ball 72, Jonathan Elder 74no, Chris Stokes 3-65) by 4 wkts

Bedford 250-5 (Thomas Kelk 72, Dom Mawdsley 32, Iqbal Hussain 31, Imam Hussain 36no, Adam Ursell 3-41) beat Yelvertoft 146 all out (John Edmund Barrows 32, Nicholas Boon 5-37) by 104 runs

Division Six

Isham IIs 230 all out (Jim Lyon 51, Ben Reid 87) lost to Earls Barton IIs 232-7 (David Howe 50, Paul Smith 39, Matthew Desborough 29, Mark Waples 50no, Alex Skerrett 3-62) by 3 wkts

Podington 226-5 (Louis Toseland 33, Tom Hart 83no, David Lloyd-Jones 32no) beat East Haddon IIs 199 all out (Steve Kilsby 29, Jeremy James 28, Ross Horton 46, Tom Garlick 3-58, Tom Hart 4-34) by 27 runs

St Michael’s 74 116 all out (Chris Goodson 43, Andy White 3-26, Philip Cross 3-15) lost to Rothwell Town IIs 120-7 (Jordan Bell-Henshaw 4-42) by 3 wkts

Burton Latimer IIs 157 all out (Mark Wittering 39, Sam Heath 4-38, Josh Day 3-31) lost to Spencer Bruerne 159-6 by 4 wkts

Division Seven

Desborough IIs 228 all out (Daniel Barton 78, Billal Bashir 5-53) lost to Bugbrooke 229-6 (George Briddon 45, Ken Dobbins 33, James Letts 62, Joshua Sidebottom 53no) by 4 wkts

S & L Corby IIs 177 all out (Paul Webster 39, Alexander Chandler 31, Harry Pivitt 4-42, Kieran Jakes 4-29) lost to Gretton 178-6 (Andrew Ward 36, Darren Baines 76no, Harry Pavitt 28no, Evan Clark 3-30) by 4 wkts

Loddington & Mawsley IIs 211 all out (Steve Denton 37, Luke Hanley 70, Will Haines 56no) lost to Obelisk 212-4 (Matt Virgin 62, Michael Charnley 108no) by 6 wkts

Division Eight

Barton Seagrave 157 all out (Jake Bailey 59, Paul Wolstenholme 5-51, Elliot Cantrell 4-47) lost to Horton House IIIs 158-4 by 6 wkts

Bowden IIs 290 all out (Flora England 31, Sam Atkins 118, Paddy Horne 34, Jamie Burrows 4-68, Jack Gardener 3-67) beat Mears Ashby 175 all out (Jon Hill 61, Calvin Green 31, Paddy Horne 4-29, Harry Wilford 3-52) by 115 runs

Oundle Town IIIs 172 all out (Justin Jeffrey 41, Chris Davison 71) lost to Long Buckby IIs 173-7 (Josh Barby 39, Daniel Lewis 42no) by 3 wkts

Wellingborough OGs IIs 195 all out (Luke Baish 34, Paul Guest 3-63) beat Raunds Town IIs 63 all out (Lahkan Trivedi 9-22) by 132 runs

Old Northamptonians IVs 91 all out (Ben Mellor 3-24, Jonny Grove 6-29) lost to Sun Hardingstone 97-1 (Phillip Monkman 32no, Lee Bennett 27no) by 9 wkts

Division Nine

Heyford IIs 295-6 (Ross Cambray 168no, Mike Sawle 3-36) beat Great Houghton IIs 212-4 (William Robinson 60, Robert Hall 54, Andy Usher 47no) by 53 runs

Irchester IIs 137 all out (Jordan Everitt 37, Stephen Evans 32, Sean Stanley 4-28, Steven Milson 3-36)lost to Weldon IIs 138-3 (Dave Freebody 70no, Matthew Hay 37) by 7 wkts

Brixworth IIIs 81 all out (Stuart Knight 30, Luke Hunter 3-20, Paul Smith 3-17) lost to St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs 83-3 (Pete Smith 43no) by 7 wkts

St Michael’s 185-8 (David Harrison 29, Ian Geddes 54no) beat Wellingborough Town IIIs 158-6 (Joe Carter 55, Ravi Shastri 54, Ian Geddes 4-26) by 27 runs

Little Harrowden 167-9 (Jack Tenney 27, Matthew Roberts 37, Jacob Cotter 3-23, Nick Dawson 3-36, Adrian Ward 3-31) beat Wollaston IIIs 85 all out (John Parry 3-22, Matthew Roberts 4-7) by 82 runs

Division 10

Brigstock IIs 149 all out (James Steward 32, Adam Hill 3-34, Karl Peasnall 4-16) lost to Weekley & Warkton IIIs 150-2 (Stephen Walton 36, Luke Peasnall 80no) by 8 wkts

Cogenhoe IIs 98 all out (Mark Bird 40, Wendell Pemberton 3-20, Dale Ansell 4-34) lost to Kislingbury Temperance IIs 99-4 (Kyle Dufty 42no, Tony Bird 3-21) by 6 wkts

Geddington IIIs 241-8 (Benjamin Templeman 48, Matthew Knight 69, Brooklyn Biddle 34no, Sanjay Patel 4-48) beat Finedon Dolben IVs 135 all out (Mike Davis 38, Matthew Carroll 66no, James Hogg 4-10) by 106 runs

Rushden Town IIIs 264-5 (Kevin Appleton 133no, Henry Steele 57) beat Overstone Park IVs 206-7 (Steve Arnold 84, George Barry 56no, Russell Eady 4-29) by 58 runs

Division 11

Sun Hardingstone IIs 242-8 (Robert Anderson 80, Richard West 75no, James Hurrell 4-43) beat Bold Dragoon IIs 142 all out (Russell Heyworth 35, Harry Middleton 3-30) by 100 runs

St Crispin & Ryelands IVs 190 all out (James Julyan 63, Neil Blackwell 47, Sven Sartain 3-36) lost to Burton Latimer IIIs 191-0 (Ian Watson 43no, Sven Sartain 113no) by 10 wkts

Irthlingborough Town IIIs 432-7 (Oliver Churchill-Coleman 303no, Brackley Gates 37, Joby Creamer 27no, Dylan Martin 3-58) dec beat Horton House IVs 71 all out Tilly-Anne Abbott 4-22) by 361 runs

Stony Stratford IVs 232-6 (Samuel Cole 101, Varun Kale 86) beat Thrapston IIIs 206-9 (Mike Coyne 32, Chris Burdett 67, Graeme Ackroyd 32, Stephen Bennett 46, Ted Collins 4-28) by 26 runs

Division 12

Mears Ashby IIs 245-5 (Stuart Gray 110, Jamie Chamberlain 59no, Thomas Elmore 3-63) beat Brixworth IVs 148-9 (Thomas Elmore 32, Matt Pattern 27no, Brendon Marals 5-28, Krishantha Jasinarachchi 3-27) by 97 runs

OGs IIIs 202 all out (Peter Willis 60, Liam Jackson 4-53) lost to Bugbrooke IIs 205-7 (Ed Trafford 38, Chris Lamb 27, Liam Jackson 75no, Sachin Ganatra 5-35) by wkts

Old IIIs 176-8 (Cal Mackman 44) beat Grange Park 97 all out (Benjamin Elston 4-17, David Middleditch 3-24, John Chilton 3-26) by 79 runs

Obelisk IIs 147 all out (Charles Wright 29, Brian Robinson 56no, Mark Tranter 3-40, Lee Walters 4-42) lost to Spencer Bruerne IIs 206-5 (Steve Faulkner 36no, Mark Behan 31, Richard Muscutt 72) by 5 wkts

Barby IIIs 169-8 (Chey Manzella 31, Aravind Ram 38, Steven Blanks 44, John Chapman 3-25, James Culverhouse 3-13) beat St Michael’s 74 IIs 122 all out (Peter Satchwell 3-43, Chey Manzella 3-21) by 47 runs

Division 13

Geddington IVs 222-7 (Paul Rowden 41, Phillip Peel 56, Archie Colwill 32no) beat Stony Stratford Vs 98 all out (Archie Colwill 4-16, Ben McDale 3-21) by 124 runs

Weldon IIIs 162-7 (Paul Carruthers 80no, Sathya Babu 4-22) beat Isham Zingari 125-6 (Chris Giles 55, Benjamin Galloway 41) by 37 runs

Barton Seagrave IIs 181 all out (Adrian Ward 29, Joshua Smith 34, Ian Russell 3-58, James Wiles 3-35) lost to Kettering Town IVs 185-5 (Dan Spencer 39, Arun Bains 98) by 5 wkts

West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs 180 all out (Darran Britton 34, Seb Tubb 43, Lee Webb

4-27) beat S & L Corby IIIs 82 all out (Neil Balliston 4-10) by 98 runs

Northampton Saints IVs 209 all out (Ewan Hughes-Rowlands 30, Robbie Austin 27, Paul Austin 62, Ryan Clipston 3-22) beat Thrapston IVs 94 all out (Zakary Farah 3-20, Lewis Green 4-32) by 115 runs

Hevey Building Supplies NCL T20 Cup

Stony Stratford 157 all out (Rowan Carstensen 53, Asad Masroor 54) lost to Kislingbury Temperance 161-3 (Pieter Pretorius 73, Daniel Bendon 29) by 7 wkts

Hevey Building Supplies NCL T20 Championship

Pool 1

Finedon Dolben 152 all out (Matthew Clarke 27, Sean Davis 68) lost to Peterborough Town 153-4 (Chris Milner 40, Vansh Bajaj 37no) by 6 wkts

Pool 2

Rushden Town conceded to Brigstock

Horton House 144 all out (Sean Mulvey 35, Jack Johnson 48, Richard Kaufman 3-17) lost to Old Northamptonians 145-2 (Atif Zafar 41, Zaakir Khawaja 51no) by 8 wkts

Pool 3

Northampton Saints conceded to Brixworth

Fixtures

Saturday, June 23

SATURDAY

Premier Division: Brigstock v Northampton Saints, Brixworth v Rushton, Geddington v Wollaston, Horton House v Rushden, Old Northamptonians v Oundle, Peterborough v Finedon Dolben.

Division One: Desborough v Burton Latimer, Kettering v Irthlingborough Town, Loddington & Mawsley v Old Northamptonians IIs, Overstone Park v Stony Stratford, Weekley & Warkton v East Haddon, Wellingborough Town v Isham.

Division Two: Earls Barton v Thrapston, Finedon Dolben IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands, Northampton Saints IIs v Peterborough IIs, Old v Long Buckby, Rothwell v Kislingbury, Wellingborough Indians v Great Houghton.

Division Three: Heyford v Brixworth IIs, Irchester v Weldon, Oundle IIs v Great Oakley, Rushden IIs v Horton House IIs, Stony Stratford IIs v Old Grammarians, Wollaston IIs v Geddington IIs.

Division Four: Finedon Dolben IIIs v West Haddon & Guilsborough, Kempston v Old Northamptonians IIIs, Podington v Bowden, Raunds v Higham Ferrers, Rushton IIs v Wellingborough Town IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIs v Overstone Park IIs.

Division Five: Bedford Town v Carrib United, Bold Dragoon v Weekley & Warkton IIs, Cogenhoe v Northampton Saints Grendon IIIs, Harlestone v Kettering IIs, Stony Stratford IIIs vYelvertoft, Thrapston IIs v S&L Corby.

Division Six: Burton Latimer IIs v Podington IIs, East Haddon IIs v Wellingborough Indians IIs, Irthlingborough Town IIs v Rothwell IIs, Isham IIs v Spencer Bruerne, St Michaels 74 v Earls Barton IIs.

Division Seven: Bugbrooke v Loddington & Mawsley IIs, Obelisk Kingsthorpe v Old IIs, S&L Corby IIs v Overstone Park IIIs.

Division Eight: Bowden IIs v Raunds IIs, Horton House IIIs v Mears Ashby, Long Buckby IIs v Barton Seagrave, Old Grammarians IIs v Hardingstone, Old Northamptonians IVs v Oundle IIIs.

Division Nine: Brixworth IIIs v Irchester IIs, Great Houghton IIs v St Michaels (N), Little Harrowden v Heyford IIs, Weldon IIs v Wollaston IIIs, Wellingborough Town IIIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs.

Division 10: Geddington IIIs v Cogenhoe IIs, Kettering IIIs v Finedon Dolben IVs, Kislingbury IIs v Rushden IIIs, Overstone Park IVs v Brigstock IIs, Weekley & Warkton IIIs v Harlestone IIs.

Division 11: Hardingstone IIs v Old Northamptonians Vs, Irthlingborough Town IIIs v Stony Stratford IVs , St Crispin & Ryelands IVs v Horton

House IVs, Thrapston IIIs v Bold Dragoon IIs.

Division 12: Barby IIIs v Brixworth IVs, Mears Ashby IIs v Grange Park, Old IIIs v Obelisk Kingsthorpe IIs, Old Grammarians IIIs v St Michaels 74 IIs, Spencer Bruerne IIs v Bugbrooke IIs.

Division 13: Barton Seagrave IIs v Isham Zingari, Northampton Saints Grendon IVs v Geddington IVs, Stony Stratford Vs v S&L Corby IIIs, Weldon IIIs v Thrapston IVs , West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs v Kettering IVs.

