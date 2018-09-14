Naiyaravoro to make Saints debut against Saracens

Saints will unleash summer signing Taqele Naiyaravoro in Saturday's Gallagher Premiership clash with Saracens at Franklin's Gardens (kick-off 3pm).

Naiyaravoro will make his Northampton debut, lining up in the No.14 shirt against the champions.



The former Waratahs wing, who scored 15 tries in Super Rugby last season, replaces Ken Pisi, who is sidelined with the shoulder injury he sustained during the win against Harlequins last Friday.



The rest of the back line remains unchanged from that 25-18 victory at the Gardens, but there are two changes up front.



Dylan Hartley comes in for James Fish, who is not in the matchday squad as Mike Haywood is named among the replacements.



Ehren Painter gets a big chance to shine, with the talented 20-year-old prop making his first Saints start, replacing experienced campaigner Ben Franks at tighthead.

Meanwhile, Saracens are without Owen Farrell this weekend, meaning Alex Goode moves from full-back to fly-half.



Liam Williams starts in the No.15 shirt, with David Strettle and Alex Lewington providing danger on the wings.



Saints: Tuala; Naiyaravoro, Burrell, Francis, Collins; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (cc), Hartley (cc), Painter; Ribbans, Lawes; Haskell, Brüssow, Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, van Wyk, Franks, Ratuniyarawa, Gibson, Mitchell, Symons, Mallinder.

Saracens: Williams; Strettle, Tompkins, Barritt (c), Lewington; Goode, Spencer; M Vunipola, George, Koch; Itoje, Skelton; Isiekwe, Rhodes, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Tolofua, Barrington, Lamositele, Kruis, Earl, Wigglesworth, Lozowski, Maitland.