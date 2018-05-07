Myler's next move set to be announced

Stephen Myler is expecting an announcement on his future to be made 'soonish'.

The fly-half will be leaving Saints this summer after spending 12 years with the club.

His departure was confirmed back in March, but it has not yet been revealed where he will be playing next season.

However, the 33-year-old has secured a new club and they are expected to announce his signature in the coming days.

"I'll be playing again next season," Myler said.

"I feel fit, I feel like I've got something to give and I feel I can make a difference.

"Where I'll be, there will be an announcement soonish I should suspect."

Myler finished his time at Saints with a 78th-minute penalty that put the seal on a 32-24 Aviva Premiership final-day win against Worcester Warriors at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday.

And he said: "It's been a part of my job as a goalkicker at this club for a long time and it's fitting it sealed the victory.

"I'm just glad it could go over because it would have been a bit of an anti-climax if I'd come on and missed.

"James (Grayson) kicked pretty well during the day so I'm just thankful I could come on, do my job and everyone's happy because we won.

"It was a good day."