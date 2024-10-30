Chloe Jones flew overseas to compete in a women's motorcycling world championship across a 4.423-kilometre course in Jerez, Spain.

After securing a 'wildcard entry' in the Women's Circuit Racing World Championship, commonly known as the WorldWCR Championship, the Daventry motorbike racer competed on behalf of the GRMotosport squad on October 19.

More than 20 riders competed in the six-round series, which Dorna and the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) organised.

Chloe qualified for the championship's top six riders.

Chloe Jones pictured celebrating her podium. Credit: steve.smith.photo

The 20-year-old said: “I felt good. I didn't really know what to expect, and I just wanted to do well. So I was a bit nervous about it, but my team made sure I was okay and gave me the best.”

Chloe took up biking at the age of 12, and she has had an interest in the sport from a young age.

“I was quite late. But I just loved it. I crashed like six times on my first race. I just carried on getting back on.

“The excitement and the enthusiasm to race are still the same, but now obviously it's more serious,” said the rider.

Chloe Jones pictured at the championship. Credit: SP8images

Currently part of the Rokit Rookies team, Chloe trains five days a week and has built a considerable catalogue of championships and results.

“I just try to do as much as I can. People don't really see that side of it. They just think you ride a bike and twist the throttle and go, but you need to do all the training to be able to be fit enough to complete the laps as well,” said Chloe.