Wales star North back in full training at Saints

George North is close to making his return from injury after training fully at Saints this week.

Stephen Myler has also taken a full part in preparations for Saturday’s trip to Saracens, but Luther Burrell and Piers Francis remain sidelined.

North aggravated a knee injury when making his comeback in the defeat to Harlequins at Twickenham on December 30.

It was initially feared he would be sidelined for at least a month, but he has made a good recovery and was named in Wales’ Six Nations squad on Tuesday.

And there is also good news on Myler, who has been suffering with a rib injury.

“Stephen’s been training,” said interim head coach Alan Dickens.

“George is also training and he’s trained fully this week so it’s positive from his point of view.

“He’s done well, they’ve got him through the rehab programme so he’s kicked on and ready to go.”

Burrell suffered a calf strain in the recent win against Gloucter, while Piers Francis was concussed after taking a knock in a collision with Harlequins’ Jamie Roberts.

And Dickens said: “Luther is still in his (surgical) boot. It was a calf strain he picked up against Gloucester so he’s not trained all week.

“Piers is going through his return to play protocol so he’s not trained either.”

North’s future has been the suject of speculation of late, with the wing definitely returning to Wales at the end of this season.

It has yet to be confirmed which region he will join, but Dickens isn’t worried about the issue.

“It’s nothing to do with us and he’s very professional,” Dickens said.

“He wants to put in performances to play for Wales, he needs to do that and his future is settled in terms of the fact he’s going back to Wales.

“Which club he goes to, who knows?”