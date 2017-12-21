Saints to conclude Champions Cup campaign with two Saturday clashes

Saints will have two Saturday games to round off their Champions Cup Pool 2 campaign.

The green, black and gold will host Clermont Auvergne on January 13 (kick-off 5.30pm) before travelling to Saracens a week later (kick-off 3.15pm).

The Clermont clash will be shown live on Sky Sports, with the Saracens showdown on BT Sport.

The matches are largely meaningless for Saints, who have lost all four of their Champions Cup games this season, shipping a try bonus point in each.

They were thrashed 57-13 at home by Saracens on the opening day before losing 24-7 at Clermont on the following weekend.

They then suffered double December disappointment at the hands of Ospreys, losing 43-32 at Franklin’s Gardens before a 32-15 defeat at the Liberty Stadium.

Saints currently possess just one point and have the fewest points of any of the 20 teams in the competition so far.

Saints’ remaining two Champions Cup fixtures...

Saturday, January 13: Clermont Auvergne (h), 5.30pm

Saturday, January 20: Saracens (a), 3.15pm