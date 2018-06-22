Saints star Lawes ‘really grafting’ as he sets sights on start of new season

Saints forwards coach Phil Dowson says Courtney Lawes is ‘working his tail off’ to be fit for the start of the new season.

The England and British & Irish Lions star underwent knee surgery towards the end of last season and missed the summer tour of South Africa.

But he is now working his way back to fitness as pre-season preparations continue to gather pace at Franklin’s Gardens.

Saints are set to find out their Premiership fixtures for the new campaign on Friday, July 6.

And Dowson said: “Courts is good. I’ve seen Courts in the gym and he’s really grafting.

“There’s a new S&C conditioner in the club, called Eamon, and he’s working closely with Nathan, the physio, to get Courtney back.

“He’s looking really well and he’s working his tail off to get back for next season.

“He’s in good form and probably needs another week off because he’s only had a couple of weeks off after a season of rehabbing and playing and everything else.

“We need to freshen him up mentally as well as physically to make sure he comes back in raring to go.

“Anyone who watches the guy knows that he’s one of the best in the world when he’s 100 per cent.”