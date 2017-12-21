Hartley hails Harry’s handling of Jim’s Saints departure

Dylan Hartley has hailed Harry Mallinder for the way he has handled the departure of dad Jim from Saints.

Mallinder senior saw his 10-year stay at Franklin’s Gardens come to an end last week as the club opted for change at the top of the coaching team.

Attack coach Alan Dickens is in interim charge while potential successors are sought.

But the fact that his dad left the Gardens last week didn’t disrupt Harry Mallinder when he lined up at full-back against the Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium.

He scored a fine try in Sunday’s Champions Cup defeat.

And Saints skipper Hartley has been impressed with how Harry has coped during the past couple of weeks.

“I actually went up and said well done to Harry,” Hartley said.

“He’s trained as usual and he trains really hard.

“There are no signs of him feeling sorry for himself or feeling aggrieved.

“He’s a big boy, he can deal with these things and if anything he’s been training even harder.

“It’s a huge credit to the type of bloke Harry is.”