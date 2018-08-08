Mixed emotions for skipper Wakely after Steelbacks earn big win

Northants skipper Alex Wakely admitted his relief after his side broke their T20 duck by beating Derbyshire Falcons on Wednesday night.

Wakely hit an unbeaten 23, teaming up with star of the show, Josh Cobb (73), as the Steelbacks chased down Derbyshire's 177 for six to win by seven wickets at the 3aaa County Ground.



It was a fine display from the County as they got home with 10 balls to spare.



And Wakely was delighted to see his team get their first Vitality Blast win of the season.



However, he is frustrated that it has taken them 11 matches to do it.



"It's nice to get the monkey off our backs and there are mixed emotions because winning is a great feeling and one we've got used to over the last few years but this year it couldn't have been further from that," Wakely said.



"For me it was the first time we've put in a full performance.



"We've either batted well or bowled well but not managed to string it all together but this was more or less the way Northants want to play cricket."



Derbyshire were left disappointed as their hopes of finishing in the North Group top four were dented.



Falcons skipper Gary Wilson said: "We weren't complacent in any way, we spoke yesterday about Northants still being a good side and having good players who can punish you.



"Josh Cobb played well and we were a bit off tonight.



"The bowlers will be the first to put their hands up and say they didn't quite get it right but they've got us out of trouble plenty of times this season."