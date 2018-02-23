Mallinder to start for Saints at Sandy Park

Harry Mallinder is back in the Saints starting 15 for Saturday's Aviva Premiership trip to Exeter Chiefs after being released by England earlier this week.

Mallinder comes in at full-back with Ahsee Tuala switching to the wing to fill the void left by George North, who is on the bench for Wales' Six Nations game at Ireland on Saturday.

The only other change to the Saints starting line-up sees David Ribbans, who was a second-half replacement in the win against London Irish last week, replace Api Ratuniyarawa.

Fijian lock Ratuniyarawa is not in the squad, meaning Michael Paterson gets a place on the bench this weekend.

Alex Waller remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a broken arm, while North, Dylan Hartley and Courtney Lawes are on international duty.

Exeter, who have suffered three successive Aviva Premiership defeats, have made four changes to the team that lost at Wasps last weekend.

In the pack, Greg Holmes, Sam Skinner and Thomas Waldrom replace Tomas Francis, Mitch Lees and Dave Ewers respectively.

On the wing, Ian Whitten is also given the nod from the outset, replacing Argentinian ace Santiago Cordero.

Jack Innard is on the bench, having made his Premiership debut against Wasps, while Marcus Street, Matt Kvesic and Phil Dollman are also added to the squad.

Exeter Chiefs: Turner; Whitten, Devoto, S Hill, Woodburn; Steenson (c), Chudley; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Holmes; Skinner, J Hill; Armand, Salvi, Waldrom.

Replacements: Innard, Moon, Street, Lees, Kvesic, Townsend, S Simmonds, Dollman.

Saints: Mallinder; Tuala, Horne, Burrell, Foden; Francis, Groom; Ma'afu, Haywood, Brookes; Ribbans, Day (c); Gibson, Brüssow, Harrison.

Replacements: Marshall, van Wyk, Ford-Robinson, Paterson, Wood, Reinach, Myler, Tuitavake.