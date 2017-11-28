Mallinder knows Saints must beat Falcons

Jim Mallinder believes Saints will beat Newcastle Falcons on Friday night - as long as they maintain the performance levels they displayed at Sale on Saturday evening.

Mallinder's men were beaten 18-15 at the AJ Bell Stadium, with three yellow cards costing them dear.

But it was an improved performance from the previous week's 30-15 loss at Worcester Warriors.

And Mallinder wants Saints to carry some belief into this week's home fixture against a Falcons team who have also lost four successive Aviva Premiership matches.

"We must win on Friday, and if we play like we did on Saturday, we will," Mallinder said.

"It was night and day compared to the performance at Worcester, but we can't be inconsistent.

"It's been one of our problems this season, that we're inconsistent, but this week it's a home game and we need to get back to winning ways.

"We're up against Newcastle, who are now struggling a little bit for form.

"They will have some good players back from international duty, but so will we.

"We need to have a good training week and we need to win on Friday night."