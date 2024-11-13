Local racer in USA for World Championship bid
Tyler had a great season in the UK Legends cars championship this year; racing alongside the British Touring Cars, he came a credible 2nd in the Elite Championship, missing out on the top spot by only a mere 5 points. A great result in only his second year racing circuits.
When the opportunity came up to race in the World Finals, Tyler jumped at the chance. He he has spent many hours on his simulator to fully prepare for the race and learn the circuit. Tyler won't be in the striking Lightning McQueen livery in the USA, but instead has a very menacing black, blue and yellow machine in which to make his World Championship bid.
Tyler travelled to the USA last week to meet the team he will be racing with and to get fitted into the car. He said "I'm really happy with the car, the team are great and definintely know their stuff. I'm feeling super confident for the race and excited for the weekend".
You can follow Tyler's progress online at uslegendscars.tv and results will also regularly be updated on Tyler's facebook page: Tyler Read Racing.