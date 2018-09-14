Local club can win the chance to host Rugby Tonight on Tour

One lucky Northamptonshire club will have the chance to host new BT Sport show Rugby Tonight on Tour when it arrives in the county on October 1.

Throughout the season, the programme travels up and down the country, dissecting the latest action and results from the Gallagher Premiership and the wider world of rugby.

BT Sport are looking for grassroots clubs to host the show alongside Northampton Saints players and BT Sport pundits, to be announced soon.

The episode will focus on the Saints while also looking at the amateur rugby scene in Northamptonshire.

To enter, send @BTSportRugby a video via Twitter, telling them why the cameras should come down to your clubhouse and tag #RugbyTonight.

The makers of the programme will contact the winners directly.

The competition closes on Monday, September 17.

Filming will take place in the afternoon/evening of October 1 before being broadcast on October 3.

A BT Sport spokesperson said: “Rugby Tonight on Tour sees BT Sport’s weekly rugby show, Rugby Tonight, visit the rugby heartlands and rugby grassroots around England.

"The show highlights the best of rugby from around the country, showcasing the personalities, stories and moments that matter to rugby fans.”

