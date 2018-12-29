Kellaway returns from injury as Wanderers travel to Wasps

Andrew Kellaway will make his return from injury when he lines up for the Wanderers at Wasps on Sunday (kick-off 1pm).

The Australian ace had been nursing an ankle problem, forcing him to miss the Gallagher Premiership win at Worcester Warriors on December 21.

He was available but not selected for Friday's sensational success against Exeter Chiefs at Franklin's Gardens, but he will now be back in action at Broadstreet RFC.

The Wanderers have claimed back-to-back wins in the Premiership Rugby Shield, propelling them up to second in the Northern Conference.

They make five changes from the win over Sale Jets at the Gardens last Sunday, with Kellaway, Fraser Strachan, Alex Mitchell, Samson Ma'asi and Api Ratuniyarawa coming in.

Wing Ollie Sleightholme will be looking to continue his superb scoring streak, having notched a hat-trick against Sale last time out.

Wanderers: Furbank; Sleightholme, Hutchinson, Strachan, Kellaway; Grayson, Mitchell; Davis, Ma'asi, Painter; Moon, Ratuniyarawa; Onojaife, Ryan, Eadie.

Replacements: Newman, Trinder, Ford-Robinson, Coles, Wallace, Davies, Tupai, Worley.