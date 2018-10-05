Kellaway handed first Saints start for Tigers clash

Andrew Kellaway will make his first Saints start in the clash with Leicester Tigers at Twickenham on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Kellaway, who impressed after coming off the bench in the 45-40 win at Bristol last Saturday, is handed the No.13 shirt with Piers Francis ruled out with concussion.



That means Luther Burrell will switch to inside centre, having shrugged off a knock picked up at Ashton Gate.



Harry Mallinder comes in for his first start of the season, with Ahsee Tuala moving to the wing in place of Tom Collins, who is among the replacements.



Dan Biggar is fit enough to take his place at fly-half, despite having to come off with 20 minutes to go last weekend.



The pack remains unchanged, with James Haskell not included in the matchday squad and Heinrich Brüssow still sidelined with concussion.



Talented young centre Fraser Dingwall could make his Saints debut after being named on the bench.

For Leicester, Ben Youngs and Manu Tuilagi return to the starting line-up.



Tuilagi is back into the team after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Youngs starts at scrum-half after appearing as a replacement in the win over Sale Sharks last week.



Jonah Holmes also comes into the backline and there is one change in the forward pack where Harry Wells replaces Graham Kitchener.



Scrum-half Sam Harrison returns from injury to take his place among the replacements alongside England Under-20s quartet Joe Heyes, Sam Lewis, Tom Hardwick and Jordan Olowofela.

Saints: Mallinder; Tuala, Kellaway, Burrell, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (cc), Hartley (cc), Painter; Ribbans, Lawes; Gibson, Ludlam, Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, van Wyk, Franks, Ratuniyarawa, Eadie, Mitchell, Dingwall, Collins.

Leicester Tigers: Holmes; Thompstone, Tuilagi, Eastmond, May; Ford, B Youngs; Bateman, T Youngs (c), Cole; Williams, Wells; Denton, Thompson, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: McMillan, Feao, Heyes, Lewis, Mapapalangi, Harrison, Hardwick, Olowofela.