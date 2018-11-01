Italian job for former Saints wing Elliott

Former Saints wing Jamie Elliott is gearing up for an Italian job after joining Zebre.

Elliott, who made 155 appearances for Saints, has left Championship club Bedford Blues and started training with Zebre on Thursday morning.



The Guinness PRO14 team see Elliott as an outside centre and are delighted to have acquired him.



The 26-year-old is now looking forward to a fresh adventure, leaving Bedford after making six appearances during the current campaign.



“I am very happy for this new phase of my career in Italy," Elliott said.



"I can’t wait to take the field with my new team-mates and show my value.



"I want to give my best for the team and repay the trust of the club.



"Certainly, I will bring my experience and way of thinking of the rugby situation, with the aim of helping the team to seize many successes.



"I would like to thank the Bedford Blues for giving me the opportunity to play.



"I really enjoyed these months at the club in my city where I found great people who welcomed me very well.



"I wish the Bedford Blues the best for the rest of the season."



Bedford-born Elliott rose through the ranks at Saints, graduating from the Academy and going on to help his club claim their first Premiership title in 2014.



He scored several key tries, including the one that sealed a memorable Heineken Cup win at Leinster in December 2013.



Elliott was eventually allowed to leave at the end of last season and signed for Bedford.



But he will now embrace a new challenge abroad, with Elliott available to make his Zebre debut at Cardiff Blues on Sunday.



Zebre team manager Andrea De Rossi said: “We were looking for a specific player in the role of outside centre and as soon as Elliott’s name was proposed, we had no doubts.



"He is the right guy.



"Jamie has a great experience and a long history of rugby at an international level.



"There was immediately a good agreement; he entered immediately into our group of players and into Zebre technical mechanisms with great professionalism and humility.



"He landed at the best time, given the absence of several internationals.



"He will immediately be able to show his undoubted qualities."