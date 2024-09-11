Strategic partnership puts Talbots Law on ice

Coventry law firm invests in key sponsorship with the Coventry Blaze

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading Midlands law firm, Talbots Law, has cemented its partnership with Coventry’s Elite Ice Hockey League team, the Coventry Blaze, via a season-long sponsorship.

The sponsorship will see Talbots Law support the club with funding, while offering discounted legal services to its fanbase and corporate membership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of a tongue-in-cheek approach, the lawyers will be sponsoring the penalty box, used when players have committed fouls or broken the laws of the game during a match.

Tessa Rhodes and Sophie Sowinski from Talbots Law alongside new Blaze signing Jakob Stridsberg.

The Coventry Blaze begin the 2024/25 season excited for a new era in top division of British ice hockey under the guidance of new American coach, Kevin Moore, who has promised an exciting style of hockey for the fans to enjoy.

Ice hockey is one of the country’s best-loved indoor sports and the Elite Ice Hockey League now attracts an average attendance of roughly 3,000 fans per game, with Coventry enjoying bumper attendances as the only top-level team in the West Midlands.

Dave Hodgetts, Chief Executive Officer, Talbots Law said: “We’re delighted to have come to an agreement with the Blaze and to be supporting this well-loved organisation in our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By offering a wide range of personal and commercial legal services, we are well-placed to support the city of Coventry and the wider Midlands with changes in their personal and professional circumstances and we’re excited to share our work with the community through this fantastic platform.”

Rob Coleman, General Manager, Coventry Blaze said: “Bringing Talbots Law on board as a sponsor showcases the fantastic regard the club is held in, both as an elite-level ice hockey team and as a corporate partner to the businesses that are shaping the economic landscape here in Coventry.

"They will be bringing a range of benefits to our fanbase and other corporate partners and, in turn, we are proud to offer them an exciting platform to continue growing their presence here in Coventry.

"We have built real momentum in recent years both on and off the ice, and it remains a source of incredible pride to watch the Blaze go from strength to strength. We can’t wait to welcome Talbots to the SkyDome!”

The Blaze will kick off the 24/25 season with a home tie against Glasgow Clan on Sunday, September 15 at 5:30pm and full ticket information can be found online at: Coventryblaze.co.uk