Hutton feels Northants are in 'good position' for final day

Brett Hutton believes Northants are now in a strong position as they look to secure a final-day success against Derbyshire at the County Ground.

Hutton claimed five for 59 and Ben Sanderson grabbed three for 61, taking his 50th wicket of the season in the process, as Derbyshire were dismissed for 222.

That handed Northants a first-innings lead of 33 runs and they finished day three 231 ahead after reaching 198 for eight at the close.

And Hutton said: “As a whole unit we bowled really well without reward and we could have had a much bigger first-innings lead.

“It was a slightly disappointing end to the day but we’re still in a good position.

“I think we’ve got enough already if we bowl as we can and take our chances when they come.”

Derbyshire looked to be drifting out of the game when Northants made it to 154 for two in their second innings, with Ricardo Vasconcelos making 62.

But a late fightback from the away side means they still have hope of earning a victory.

“We had a rough patch in the middle of the day but dragged it back quite nicely at the end of the day and hopefully we can wrap it up in the morning," said Derbyshire bowler Ravi Rampaul.

“I don’t think the wicket has deteriorated so it will be a nice chase for us and I’m confident we can get the runs."