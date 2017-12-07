Horne eager to bring winning feeling back to Franklin's Gardens

Prior to Saints' clash with Worcester Warriors last month, Rob Horne didn't know what it was like to lose in Northampton colours.

He had won on all four of his first-team outings and secured victory in a Wanderers success at Sale Jets, earning the tag of the man with the Midas touch.

But after returning from shoulder and calf injuries at Sixways, things were to take a turn for the worse for the Australian centre.

He picked up two yellow cards as Saints became the first side to lose to Worcester in the league this season.

Horne was consequently banned for the following week's defeat at Sale before returning to the team in last Friday's dramatic 24-22 defeat to Newcastle Falcons at Franklin's Gardens.

And the former Waratahs player is now desperate to regain the winning feeling that illuminated the formative stages of his Saints career.

"It (the defeat at Worcester) was my first game in a little while so I was probably a bit rusty and it was a tough game out there," Horne said.

"They played with a game plan that did the job against us.

"For us, we're now in a spot where we're working hard now and we've had a long turnaround, playing Newcastle on the Friday and then into Europe on Saturday.

"We've had full days of working hard on the things that matter to us. Only good can come from that.

"We're a side who have shown we can compete so it's up to us.

"When you're winning, things are easy and when you're not, you can learn a lot of lessons from that.

"It's an important time for us to learn those lessons and set us up for the long run."

So just why have things gone so wrong for Saints, who have lost eight of their past nine matches since going top of the Aviva Premiership at the end of September?

"That's sport, isn't it?," Horne said.

"That's why people turn up and fill the stadium, that's why people watch on TV - because anything can happen.

"For us, inside the building, it's about working consistently.

"It we can put consistent performance out on the training field every day, it's more likely to happen on a weekend.

"We're doing good things, we're doing bad things and that's hurting us."

Saints are aiming to avoid more heartache in Saturday's Champions Cup clash with Ospreys at the Gardens.

"It's a new competition and for us, it's about putting in a performance we're proud of," Horne said.

"It's about being the best we can be individually and then putting in a performance as a collective to show what we're about."

Despite the disappointing recent run of results, Horne has been enjoying his time at Saints.

He said: "It's been a really good fit for me.

"I'm enjoying everything that goes with it and I'm just looking forward to getting back out there on the weekend so we can give back to our supporters who probably walked away pretty disappointed last Friday night."