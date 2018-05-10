Horne does the double at Saints' end-of-season awards

Rob Horne claimed an emotional double as he scooped the players' player and supporters' player of the season prizes at Saints' end-of-season dinner on Thursday night.

Horne has been forced to retire after suffering career-ending nerve damage to his arm while skippering the team during the derby-day win at Leicester Tigers last month.

But he had a huge impact on Saints prior to that, scoring eight tries in 21 appearances after joining from Super Rugby side the Waratahs last summer.

He said goodbye to the Gardens during the leavers shirt presentation last Saturday and then claimed both big awards at the dinner on Thursday night.

“The support from the club and people of Northampton has been phenomenal," Horne said. "It’s been overwhelming and incredibly humbling.”



James Grayson was named young player of the year after making 11 first-team appearances this season, while Api Ratuniyawara was named breakthrough player of the year.



Ben Foden's blistering score in the Champions Cup clash with Clermont Auvergne was named try of the season.



The moment of the season was the scrums that helped Saints to defeat Leicester on derby day last month.



Clubman of the season went to head of operations, Andy Tresias, and there was an emotive montage to say goodbye to the 17 players who will be leaving Saints this summer.

Saints' award winners 2017/18

Supporters' player of the season: Rob Horne

Players' player of the season: Rob Horne

Young player of the season: James Grayson

Breakthrough player of the season: Api Rayuniyarawa

Try of the season: Ben Foden (against Clermont Auvergne)

Moment of the season: The scrums in the win at Leicester Tigers

Clubman of the year: Andy Tresias (head of operations)

Rugby spirit award: Ian Baggott