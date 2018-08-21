Hartley set to feature for Saints against Glasgow

Dylan Hartley is set to feature for Saints in their final pre-season friendly.

The black, green and gold welcome Glasgow Warriors to Franklin's Gardens on Friday night (kick-off 7.30pm) as they continue preparations for the Gallagher Premiership opener at Gloucester on September 1.

And Saints have been handed a big boost with co-captain Hartley having trained fully as he looks to return from the concussion that has kept him out of action since England's Six Nations game against Ireland in March.

Hartley has not played for Saints since the Champions Cup defeat at Saracens in January.

But he is now looking forward to getting back in action for his club.

“I’ve been training to play this Friday and to compete for a spot in the team," Hartley said.

"If I do get into the team and play, then I’ll be in contention for the following weekend.

“The summer has been really good. I’ve had a good balance between reconditioning, training, family and social life.

“Things got done and it was good family time. I’ve had a really well rested summer.

"Obviously I got a bit agitated watching some rugby on TV, but it was good time out that gave me some perspective to reset goals and things like that.

"I feel pretty well rested.”