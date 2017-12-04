Hartley fully believes Saints squad can turn things around

Dylan Hartley says he 'wholeheartedly' believes Saints have the squad to turn things around this season.

The green, black and gold suffered a fifth successive Aviva Premiership loss last Friday night as Newcastle Falcons snatched a dramatic 24-22 win at Franklin's Gardens.

It was an eighth defeat in nine games for Saints, who have slipped to 10th in the league standings and are bottom of their Champions Cup pool.

They are top of their Anglo-Welsh Cup group, but that will be little consolation in a season that has failed to satisfy the supporters.

However, Hartley insists there is enough talent at the Gardens to end the disappointing run and he says the players are putting everything they have into it.

"I wholeheartedly believe in the squad - fully," Hartley said.

"We've got the people to do it and I won't question the guys' commitment.

"At the moment, every week's difficult, but our focus is that we've got to be brilliant at the basics.

"I see a group of players who realise where we are, but also a group who know where we want to go.

"We want to climb out of this hole we're in and we're working hard to do so."