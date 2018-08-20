Hartley and Waller to share Saints captaincy

Dylan Hartley will share the Saints captaincy with Alex Waller during the season ahead.

New boss Chris Boyd has made the decision as he recognises that Hartley, who is currently England skipper, could be away with his country for long spells of the 2018/19 campaign.

Waller will bring plenty of experience of his own to the role, having made 231 appearances for Saints, scoring the winning try in the Premiership final in 2014.

And Boyd is happy to have two players with so much knowledge in charge of the team this time round.

“To keep Dylan in a leadership role was an obvious choice for me,” Boyd said. “He’s hugely respected by everyone here at Saints and has led the club brilliantly for several years now.

“We were, however, aware that the club could be without a captain for large chunks of the season while Dylan is away on England duty, so naming Alex as co-captain was the obvious next step.

“Alex is a pivotal figure here at Franklin’s Gardens. His leadership skills are clear to see, and he boasts an intimate knowledge of this club having spent the entirety of his nine senior seasons here.

“Dylan and Alex have worked together for a number of years and I’m sure they will continue to build on their partnership in this new set-up.”