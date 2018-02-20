Harry released by England ahead of Saints' clash with Exeter

Harry Mallinder has been released by England ahead of Saints' Aviva Premiership clash with Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park on Saturday.

Mallinder was not available for last weekend's game against London Irish as he stayed in camp.

But he has been allowed to head back to Franklin's Gardens ahead of England's Six Nations game at Scotland this weekend.

Dylan Hartley and Courtney Lawes remain with England and will aim to start their third successive match in this year's tournament.

England have won both of their games, beating Italy in Rome and Wales at Twickenham.

England's 25-man squad ahead of the clash with Scotland at Murrayfield (Saturday, 4.45pm)

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens); Forwards: Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Saints), James Haskell (Wasps), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Saints), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)