Grayson at 10 for Wanderers as they bid to beat Leicester

James Grayson will steer the ship for the Wanderers when they clash with Leicester Tigers at Loughborough University tonight (kick-off 7.30pm).

Grayson has been given some first-team exposure at Saints this season, starting the recent Aviva Premiership games against Sale Sharks and Newcastle Falcons.

The fly-half was withdrawn at half-time against the Falcons, but will return to action for the Wanderers in the local derby.

Alex Mitchell is his half-back partner, with a mix of youth and experience making up the team to face the Tigers.

Christian Day and Sam Dickinson add vital nous to a pack that also includes the likes of Api Ratuniyarawa and Ben Nutley.

The Wanderers have won all six of their Prem Rugby A League matches this season, taking maximum points from each.

They are currently a massive 13 points clear at the top of the Northern Conference, in which Leicester sit third, with three wins from four matches so far.

The clash between the Wanderers and Tigers has been moved to Loughborough help protect the Welford Road pitch during the mid-winter period.

Entry to tonight's game is free to all supporters.

Wanderers: Furbank; Tuitavake, Hutchinson, Strachan, Estelles; Grayson, Mitchell; Beesley, Marshall, Painter; Ratuniyarawa, Day; Ryan, Nutley, Dickinson.

Replacements: Clare, Trinder, Jeannot, Craig, D Onojaife, Kessell, Dingwall, Emery.