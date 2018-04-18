Gibson wants Saints to give new boss Boyd something to build on

Jamie Gibson is eager for Saints to give new boss Chris Boyd a platform to build on by winning the final two games of the season.

Gibson was named man of the match last Saturday as his side ended their five-match losing streak in style, seeing off Leicester Tigers 27-21 at Welford Road.

It was Saints' first win at the ground since February 2007 and they can now approach games against Wasps and Worcester Warriors with real belief.

Boyd, who is at Franklin's Gardens all of this week as he continues to make plans for next season, will officially arrive this summer, following the conclusion of his commitments at Super Rugby side the Hurricanes.

And flanker Gibson said: “Chris will come in with new ideas but if we can build towards the end of this season then that will be a good platform to spring from for next season.”

Boyd will look forward to working with Rob Horne next season, with the Australian centre having been one of the stand-out players for Saints during this campaign.

Horne was forced to spend last weekend at Leicester Royal Infirmary after suffering an arm injury, as well as concussion, just 12 seconds into the win against Tigers.

But there was no understating just how big a part he played in the success, with his coaches and team-mates quick to point out the influence he had on the team's derby-day preparations.

“Horne has been big for us," Gibson said.

“He spoke a lot in the build-up to the game about what the match means to him and what he wants from the three games left.

"He said 'you need to know why you are playing the game whether it is for yourself, your family or for your other players'.

“What your remember afterwards is the memories that you built together and there are not many better memories than winning at Welford Road.

"I suppose him going down early on would have given people more motivation to prove him right and prove ourselves right.

"We knew we had to come up and show our mettle, show that we cared about the sport, about the club, about each other.”