Furbank feels he can be Saints' first-choice full-back

George Furbank is determined to show he can be Saints' first-choice full-back when Premiership action returns in November.

With Harry Mallinder set to be out for the season after having surgery on a knee injury, Saints are stretched.

Ahsee Tuala is currently occupying the No.15 shirt, but he has been named in the Samoa squad for the November internationals.

And that means Saints could have to consider their options for the clashes with Wasps, Sale Sharks and Newcastle Falcons on successive weekends, starting on November 17.

But 22-year-old Academy product Furbank believes he can be the man to fill the void.

And his belief has only grown after scoring in the 51-24 Premiership Rugby Cup win against Bristol Bears at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday.

"(Saints boss) Chris (Boyd) said if you play well in these games, there are always going to be opportunities in the Prem," Furbank said.

"He's looking to rotate players, a few boys have got weeks off to give them a rest and we've got to take our opportunities when they come.

"It's obviously a nasty injury for Mall and no one wants to see that.

"I feel bad for him but it hopefully puts me into that second spot and I want to push Ace (Tuala).

"I want to make that first-team spot my own."