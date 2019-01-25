Former Saints scrum-half Dickson ready to retire

Former Saints scrum-half Lee Dickson looked back on an 'unbelievable journey' after announcing he will be hanging up his boots at the end of the season.

Dickson is currently strutting his stuff in the Championship with Bedford Blues, but will call time on his career at the conclusion of the current campaign.

The scrum-half joined Saints from Newcastle Falcons in the summer of 2008, helping the black, green and gold re-establish themselves in England's top flight.

Under the guidance of Jim Mallinder, Dickson and Co went on to win several trophies, notably the Premiership and Challenge Cup double in 2014.

Dickson played 250 games for Saints before leaving to join Bedford as player-coach in 2017.

And the 33-year-old is now looking forward to life outside rugby, having been handed a role as Master in Charge of Rugby at Barnard Castle School, where he was previously a student.

"So the time has come for me to hang up my boots at the end of the season," Dickson wrote on Twitter.

"This has really been one of the toughest decisions I've ever had to make and one that I haven't made lightly.

"I've always said that if the right opportunity came along outside of rugby, which is also right for my family, then I would have to make that decision.

"Taking on the role of Master in Charge of Rugby at Barnard Castle School is that given opportunity and I am truly excited to start this new venture.

"Rugby is all I have known and has given me so much. Not just in terms of being fortunate enough to play a sport I love but it has taught me so many other things: trust, discipline, selflessness, humility, respect, teamwork; I could go on.

"Sport is understated in providing many personal/work life disciplines and it is these and my experiences that I shall take with me and teach my future pupils (and hopefully some future stars).

"I have played for three amazing clubs throughout my career: Newcastle starting straight out of school as an academy player under the coaches John Fletcher and Peter Walton; nine very special years at Northampton Saints under DOR Jim Mallinder; a very proud spell for England under Stuart Lancaster and more recently, two great years at Bedford Blues where Jeff

Ervin, Mike Rayer and his team have supported me on and off the pitch.

"Each club has given me something different but one thing in common is the opportunity to play with (and against) very talented sportsmen, some that have become lifelong friends.

"Thank you to my coaches and for everyone that has believed in and supported me in my career.

"I have been on an unbelievable journey but now it is time for me next one..."