Former Saints forwards coach West joins Diamond at Sale

Former Saints forwards coach Dorian West has joined Sale Sharks.

West has been out of work since leaving Northampton at the end of last season, but he has been handed the role of forwards coach at Sale.

He will link up with Steve Diamond, who he worked with at Saints.

West spent 11 years at Franklin's Gardens after joining alongside Jim Mallinder during the summer of 2007.

Together, the pair masterminded the club's first Premiership title, two Challenge Cup crowns, one Anglo-Welsh Cup title, promotion from England's second tier and one EDF Energy Trophy.

Saints also reached several Premiership play-off semi-finals and made the final in 2013, losing to Leicester before beating Saracens in the showpiece a year later.

West was regarded as one of the best forwards coaches in Europe when he helped to steer Saints to the Heineken Cup final in 2011, with only a stunning second-half comeback from Leinster stopping Mallinder's men lifting the trophy.

But after Mallinder was dismissed last December, it was decided that West would not be part of Chris Boyd's coaching staff, with Phil Dowson stepping into the role of Saints forwards coach during the summer.

And former England hooker West is now looking forward to a new challenge at Sale.

“I’m very pleased to be here and am looking forward to the new challenge ahead," West said.

"I have known Dimes for many years and he has given me a great opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.”

Diamond and West worked together when the former headed up Saints' recruitment process before taking the role of director of rugby for the Russian national team.

And Diamond is delighted to be able to team up with West once again.

“Dorian and I go back a long way and very rarely does a person with his qualities become available," Diamond said.

"Dorian is a proven winner as a player and a coach and he’ll make a huge improvement looking after the club’s forwards.”