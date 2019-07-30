Youthful Cobblers team heading to Hayden Road for Diamonds date

A youthful Cobblers xi will travel to Hayden Road to take on AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the NFA Maunsell Cup Final on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm).

The team is being managed by Jon Brady and David Kelly, and is set to feature the likes of Morgan Roberts, Ryan Hughes, Jack Newell and Bradley Lashley, as well as players from the under-18s set-up.

The squad could also include some other members of the first team squad who have been short of match action in recent weeks.

The Maunsell Cup is traditionally played between the Cobblers or Peterborough United and the NFA Hillier Senior Cup winners.

Andy Peaks’ Rushden side were awarded the Senior Cup last season despite losing the final to Brackley, as the Saints had fielded an ineligible player.

Diamonds, who are captained by former Cobblers defender Liam Dolman, will be presented with the Hillier Senior Cup trophy prior to kick-off.

Admission to the match at Hayden Road is Admission Prices for this game are £8 for adults, with concessions £6.