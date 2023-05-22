Young has been confirmed as the Purple Army’s new boss with assistant-manager Graeme Archer joining him at the Elderstubbs.

The duo were at Burton Park Wanderers last season as they helped lift them from the foot of the Spartan South Midlands League Division One to a solid mid-table finish.

Young has previously held the manager’s job at Irchester United and has also coached at Stamford, Spalding United and Corby Town in the past.

Daren Young is the new manager of Daventry Town. Picture courtesy of Daventry Town FC

Now he has been tasked with taking over Daventry following their relegation from the Northern Premier League Midlands last season as they face a return to the United Counties League Premier Division South.

And Young is looking forward to the challenge.

“I have been involved in football from youth level to UCL and Southern League over the last 25 years and we have both played locally,” the new Daventry boss said.

“We saw the advert for the Daventry vacancy come up and had no hesitation in applying for it.

“It's a huge club, it’s got a massive history and we’re excited to be here.

“Every game is different. We will do our best to make it exciting. Sometimes the shape might not appeal to others and sometimes the attacking will. We will do the best we can and make it as entertaining as possible.”

“We all want to win games, we want to be successful.

“We have a five year plan to move the club forward. It would be nice to be competitive and get to the play-offs.”

Daventry chairman Steve Tubb was delighted with the appointment of Young and Archer and insists he is already excited to see what the 2023/24 season holds for the club.

“I am delighted to welcome Daren Young as the new first-team manager,” he said.

“I am sure his appointment will lead to winning ways returning to Daventry Town.