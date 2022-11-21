England fans appear to be enjoying themselves in Qatar as the Three Lions prepare to kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Gareth Southgate’s men face Iran in their group opener on Monday afternoon, and they will be hoping to get off to a strong start in what could be a tricky group, made up of three teams from the top 20 of the FIFA rankings. England will face USA and Wales in their remaining two group games, so this one is seen as a must-win.

Ahead of the game, England fans have been gathering in Doha, with their opening game taking place at Khalifa International Stadium. Our man Rahman Osman is in Qatar, and he has managed to catch up with some of the Three Lions fans who have made the long trip to the Middle East.

One fan told him: “I got here on Saturday evening. It (the plane journey) was comfy. The weather is very hot - lots of sun cream today. Everyone is out here, they are all having fun, and it’s amazing.”

Another fan wearing England gear, added: “I got here last night. It was 16 hours. It was not fun. I went to the fan festival, and the music was okay. I said 3-0, but he said Maguire is playing, so 3-1.”

The third England fan said: “I got here Saturday night as well. The flight was long. We pushed two benches together in the airport and slept there. I think 3-1 England, Saka, Foden and Harry Kane.”