’We let ourselves down, we let the manager down and we let the fans down’

Club captain Nicky Adams admits the Cobblers ‘let everyone down’ with their first-half performance in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Scunthorpe United.

Town laboured out of the traps at Glanford Park and were made to pay as United powered into a 3-0 lead through Lee Novak’s brace and another for Kevin van Veen.

It was always a long way back from there and once striker Vadaine Oliver saw red shortly after half-time, a second successive defeat went from likely to inevitable. 

“It’s not good enough and we don’t accept that as a group,” said Adams. “We let ourselves down, we let the manager and his staff down and we let the fans down – and we don’t hide from that.

“We put the onus on ourselves and it’s not acceptable and it’s not good enough. I was going to put a tweet out after the game but I was just so disappointed with how we performed.

“It’s not like us, especially first-half. In the second-half we showed a bit of fight and a bit of grit with 10 men after Vadaine was wrongly sent off, in my opinion, but it wasn’t acceptable from us.”

At full-time on Saturday Adams went over to the away supporters to apologise for their poor performance. 

“The fans are great,” he added. “I’ve got a brilliant relationship with them and even at the end of the game on Saturday I went over and clapped them because that’s what it’s all about.

“Myself, Charlie (Goode), Macca (Alan McCormack) and a few others said sorry because we know it’s not acceptable, even though we got plaudits for carrying on and trying in the second-half.

“My mate Jamie Proctor said their manager went mad after the game because 10 men popped them off the park but we can’t wait to go 3-0 down to play well. It’s gone now and there’s nothing we can do about it.”