WATCH: Check out Taylor’s best free-kicks for the Cobblers as he calls it a day

Former Cobbler Matt Taylor has announced he is to retire from football at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old midfielder, who currently plays for Northampton’s League Two rivals Swindon Town, has made more than 650 league appearances during his 20-year career as a professional.

He made his senior debut for Luton Town and went on to play in the Premier League with Portsmouth, Bolton, West Ham and Burnley before joining the Cobblers in the summer of 2016.

Taylor spent 12 months and made 49 appearances for Town, scoring eight goals, but left for Swindon the following August and he remains at the County Ground, playing 32 games this season.

“I have loved every minute from leaving school at 16 years of age to pursue my dream,” said Taylor in a statement on Twitter.

“To the fans who have supported and followed my career, I hope I’ve given you some memories that, looking back, will make you smile.

“To make just one appearance as a professional football was special, so to have go on to play in more than 700 games makes me immensely proud.”