Van Veen says Scunthorpe ‘feels like home’ after making ‘tough decision’ to leave Cobblers

Kevin van Veen has declared it was a ‘tough decision’ for him to leave the Cobblers - but admitted ‘it feels like home’ to be back at Scunthorpe United.

The striker only swapped Glanford Park for Sixfields for an undisclosed fee in January last year, and less than 12 months later he has made the return switch, again for an undisclosed fee.

It is being reported the Iron have paid a six-figure fee to reclaim the Dutchman as their own, pretty close to what they sold him for in the first place, with van Veen leaving the Cobblers as the club’s top scorer with 10 goals in all competitions this season.

“It’s obviously a good feeling to be back,” van Veen told the official Scunthorpe website. “Obviously I know the club well, so it feels like home.

“It was a tough decision, because I was enjoying my time at Northampton.

“But the biggest thing for me was the chairman’s belief, and that was the biggest part of my decision. I’m happy it’s been done early.”

I needed to get used to the team and the driving, as it was two-and-a-half hours there and back every day. It was hard getting used to it, but this season I’ve really enjoyed my time. I’ve scored quite a few goals, along with a few assists Kevin van Veen on his Northampton stint

The clubs certainly haven’t messed about, with the deal being done just two days into the January transfer window.

Town boss Keith Curle believes the transfer ‘suits all parties’, and it certainly seems to sit well with van Veen, who revealed his daily commute for training was particularly difficult.

But he also said he felt he had found his form this season, and that enjoyed his time in Northampton.

“The start was really tough,” admitted van Veen when asked about his move to the Cobblers, with fellow Dutchman Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink having tempted him to the club on January 30 last year.

“I needed to get used to the team and the driving, as it was two-and-a-half hours there and back every day.

“It was hard getting used to it, but this season I’ve really enjoyed my time. I’ve scored quite a few goals, along with a few assists.”

And he added: “There’s a good feeling around the club (the Cobblers). It’s a good club, a good team and I will miss some players and some people there.

“But on the other hand, I’m back here now and I cannot wait to get started again.”

Now managed by Stuart McCall, Scunthorpe find themselves in the unusual position of fighting a relegation battle in Sky Bet League One.

That is not ideal for van Veen, who was relegated with the Cobblers in May, but he is positive about the Iron’s chances of survival.

“When I played here (at Scunthorpe), we have been fighting for promotion,” he said. “We’ve had some great results, great football and great goals.

“We’ve just missed out twice, and this time it’s more of a dogfight to escape relegation but the chairman has a lot of belief in the squad.

“It’s January, so there will be additions to hopefully make the squad better so that we can push on to at least make safety or - stranger things can happen - even the play-off spots.

“I’m looking forward to it.”