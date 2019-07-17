Trialists under consideration as Curle looks to bolster squad

Keith Curle has spoken about the possibility of signing trialists Curtis Yebli and Robbie Simpson as the Cobblers boss continues his search for further additions in the summer transfer window.

Curle has already brought in 11 new faces this summer but with numerous players going the other way and the squad still lacking in certain areas, he’s fully expecting to bolster that number even further.

Town are particularly short at centre-back after losing both Ash Taylor and Aaron Pierre earlier in the summer, which meant Curle was forced to play a back three of teenager Jay Williams, wing-back Joe Bunney and Jordan Turnbull against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

The Cobblers are in the market for a centre-back or two, but further forward, French midfielder Yebli is under consideration having spent the past couple of weeks on trial with the club, featuring against all of Northampton Sileby Rangers, Coventry City and the Owls.

“He’s another player we’re looking at,” confirmed Curle. “We’re never going to make decisions on players based on the Sileby game.

“It’s a case of us having Curtis for a period of time and we’re having a look at him against good opposition.”

On potentially signing 34-year-old forward Simpson, who last played for MK Dons and was an unused substitute on Tuesday, Curle said: “Robbie is another player that has been given an invitation to come and train with us to build up his fitness, but he is in demand with other football clubs.”

Curle was keeping his cards close to his chest when asked about further arrivals but he confirmed Town are still very much in the market.

“The recruitment cycle doesn’t stop with us,” he said. “We’re still looking at areas we think we can still improve in the short, medium and long term.”