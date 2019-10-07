Town produce best display on road to derail Didcot’s hopes

Daventry Town’s success at Didcot Town on Saturday was arguably their best away display since Jason Lee scored a hat-trick at Gresley almost four years ago.

Town ran out 4-0 winners in Saturday’s BetVictor Southern League clash at Didcot.

An uneventful first half saw Aaron King break the deadlock in the 37th minute with a close-range effort after captain Ross Harris had cleverly flicked on a Taylor Orosz corner.

The Railwaymen had no answer to a second half blitz which brought goals from Kieran Fitzgerald, Jack Finch and substitute Luke Emery.

An interchange of passes between King and Fitzgerald saw the former Rugby Town striker score a 63rd minute goal. Finch scored his first goal for the club with a 25-yard blockbuster reminiscent of Adam Confue’s sensational winner against Coleshill Town last month.

Fitzgerald, King and Tom McGowan were all replaced by Adam Creaney, Luke Emery and Jordan Orosz. But the Town bandwagon rolled on with Emery picking up a confidence-restoring goal to round off the scoring in the 85th minute.

Before that Emery had see his effort hit the bar while keeper Iustin Cerga had brought off a top-class one-handed save in denying Josh Pin. That apart, it was one-way traffic all in Daventry’s favour.

There were eye-catching performances which saw Harris and Kyle Barnett form a two-man barrier which Didcot could not break down while Ollie Stanbridge also defied his 39 years at right-back. It was Finch’s best performance since leaving Banbury United while Taylor Orosz also turned in his best 90 minutes.

Town now face three big games. This Saturday’s re-arranged fixture with Biggleswade will be followed by games against leading contenders Welwyn Garden City, title favourites Halesowen Town and Corby Town.