Town pay the price for missed chances and poor defending

Daventry Town missed the chance to take on in-form Halesowen Town at the Elderstubbs on Tuesday.

The Yeltz pulled off the biggest shock so far in this season’s Buildbase FA Trophy competition.

Substitute Simeon Cobourne scored the only goal to see-off National League big boys Gateshead who are 36 places above Halesowen in the non-League pecking order.

Meanwhile inconsistent Daventry lost 3-2 at home to BetVictor Southern League strugglers Thame United.

This Saturday Daventry face stiff opposition again at Berkhamsted.

Arron Parkinson’s men will need to pick up the pieces soon after back-to-back defeats by Bedford Town and Thame.

Leading marksmen Jack Bowen and Aaron King both got their names on the score sheet again but chances galore went begging on a day when the defence did not come up to scratch either.

Why did Daventry send central defender Rico Alexander to Raunds with the reserves when club captain Ross Harris was missing because of a one-match suspension?

At least the Town got one decision right with keeper Iustin Cerga given back the number jersey after Bradley Lashley’s loan period from the Cobblers was ended prematurely.

Ryan Blake’s cross enabled Jack Tutton to give Thame the lead from close range in the 25th minute. Daventry equalised almost immediately though with Bowen getting a touch to substitute Fitzgerald’s cross.

Thame regained the lead in the 50th minute with Tom Ashworth’s speculative 20-yard piledriver. Daventry equalised when keeper Craig Hill fumbled Orosz’s shot to present King with a simple tap-in in the 65th minute.

That was King’s sixth goal in eight league matches but the excellent Blake laid on the winning goal for Greg Hackett with ten minutes remaining.