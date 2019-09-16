Town pay the penalty as Gittens hits the late winner for Rovers

Daventry Town boss Aaron Parkinson must still be wondering just how his side left Barton Rovers empty-handed.

Parkinson’s side dominated the second half in a 2-1 reversal which saw the visitors drop back down into mid-table in the BetVictor Southern League.

With Ross Harris and Aaron King both having returned to action from suspensions, Parkinson had a strong squad to chose from with only Adam Confue and the injured Dan Childs on the absentee list. Adam Creaney was still on the bench while Kieran Fitzgerald was not called into action either on his return from Rugby.

Barton opened the scoring in Saturday’s Division One Central clash in the fifth minute when Nathan Tshikuna’s free-kick found the back of the net via the upright. Jordan Orosz equalised in the 20th minute while Tommy McGowan and Taylor Orosz twice went close after good work by Luke Emery.

Defensive substitutes Joe Merrill and Nat Liburd were both called on in the first half.

Town had the better of things in the last hour only for Emery to miss what would possibly have been a 75th minute winner from the penalty spot. Emery was fouled in the box but the out-of-touch striker saw his shot saved by Kyle Forster before Barton broke away from a Town corner to score a scarcely-deserved 79th minute winner goal through Dylan Gittens.

Aaron King replaced Jack Finch late on as Town desperately chased a second equaliser. It wasn’t to be although plenty of chances were created.

The final irony came when Taylor Orosz got the ball into the Barton net only for the assistant to raise his flag for offside. A wasted opportunity for further points leaves Town with three wins and three losses from their first six matches back in the Southern League.

This coming Saturday Town will entertain Coleshill Town.