Town maintain improvement after a stalemate at Nirvana

Daventry Town returned from United Counties League high-fliers Leicester Nirvana with a point following Tuesday’s stalemate.

Following Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Sileby Rangers, Town faced a much stiffer test in Tuesday’s premier division clash but managed to earn a 0-0 draw.

Former St Neots midfielder Harry Beckley made his debut, Phil Cassidy returned after missing Saturday’s match while Jordan Orosz and Chief Boateng started on the bench but Adam Creaney missed out due to work commitments.

Town began well at third-placed Nirvana, who were smarting from Saturday’s heavy defeat at lowly Sleaford Town, and had the bulk of possession.

Town were on top for a majority of the first half but the Nirvana keeper was not seriously troubled. Nirvana did start to come out of their shells in the last ten minutes of the half.

Town went close after the restart when Chay Carter made a block at his near post, the ball ricocheted around the box but no-one could get a decent enough strike on the ball and it was eventually cleared.

Jordan Orosz was introduced in place of Ben Browne and was brought down shortly afterwards as he threatened to go through the Nirvana defence, this time by Luke Anderson. Iustin Cerga was rarely troubled in the Town goal, producing a couple of saves in the second half but otherwise the Town defence remained resolute throughout.

Both teams would probably have settled for a draw beforehand and they face each other in the reverse fixture at Elderstubbs in just nine days time.

Before then, Town travel to Leicestershire again this Saturday, this time to lowly Oadby Town while others around them in the table play each other.