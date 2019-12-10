Town fail to take advantage as nine-man Dunstable hold on

Daventry Town’s 2-2 draw at Dunstable was scarcely worth the solitary point as the home team trailed when already reduced to nine men.

Nick Elliott and Bernard Christie received straight red cards for first half fouls with Dunstable even finishing Saturday’s BetVictor Southern League clash with only eight players when substitute Chris Tavernier was also sent-off for persistent arguing.

Despite all that, Town still failed to find the net after the interval in the Division One Central clash. Make no mistake this was two points dropped, not one gained despite recent defeats against Bedford, Thame and Berkhamsted.

Former Belper and Bedworth keeper James Martin made his debut but was at fault for Dunstable’s second half equaliser which earned them an unlikely point against a lacklustre Town side which dominated for long periods.

An explosive start saw Taylor Rhiney score from outside the area to give Dunstable a ninth minute lead before Elliott was sent-off for a foul on Jack Finch. Not surprisingly Town got the upper hand with Jack Bowen presented with a simple tap-in after a fierce Aaron King shot had rattled the bar.

Seconds later Christie received his marching orders for an off-the-ball foul on Aiden Print who took advantage by scoring his first goal for the club from the edge of the area five minutes before the break. That should have been that but it wasn’t even though Kieran Fitzgerald and King hit the foot of an upright in the dying seconds of an incident-packed first half.

It should have been plain sailing for the visitors in the second period but against the odds nine-man Dunstable equalised in the 68th minute when Martin spilled a rare shot which enabled Josh Crawley to follow up to score. Dunstable held onto their point even though Tavernier was dismissed late on.