Town all set to be crowned

Daventry Town could be crowned United Counties League Premier Division champions on Saturday afternoon for the first time in nine years.

A bumper crowd is expected at Elderstubbs for the premier division clash with Peterborough Northern Star.

If Arron Parkinson’s boys win and nearest rivals Deeping Ranger drop points at home to Harborough Town, Daventry will be champions.

Town have an excellent record against Northern Star in recent seasons and have won the last two at Elderstubbs. The two teams also met in the league in at Chestnut Aveune, with Luke Emery and Jordan Orosz securing a 2-1 victory.

With only four points needed from the four remaining games means the long-time leaders are within touching distance of the title. A bumper crowd is expected at Elderstubbs, where admission is free for accompanied under-16’s.

If Town fail to clinch the title in the penultimate home game against Peterborough Northern Star, they will have another chance two days later in the Easter Monday derby with Rugby Town.

Chairman Steve Tubb said: “This Saturday will almost guarantee Daventry Town returning to the Evo-Stick League next season. It goes without saying that having voluntary dropping down two divisions three seasons ago when the previous chairman stood down, to bounce back to where the club was is an incredible achievement with our limited resources.

“Looking back to three weeks before the 2016/ 2017 season started, we had no manager and no team in place. The appointment of Arron Parkinson and Andy Marks set the club off on the next chapter in it’s history, winning the UCL division one title that year.

“This season Arron made Matt Finlay his assistant and Pete Harris first team coach, also appointing Andy Emery as reserve team manager which enabled the club to flourish with a under-18’s team also coming on board this season.

“It gives me great pleasure, having lived in Daventry the past 50 years, that the togetherness of the teams that Arron has assembled is paying off and giving the supporters of Daventry something to shout about again.”