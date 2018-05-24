Thomas reassures Cobblers fans that off-field issues will not impact on boss Dean Austin or his team

Kelvin Thomas has moved quickly to reassure the Cobblers supporters it will be a case of business as usual on the playing side in the wake of the chairman ‘reluctantly’ putting the club up for sale.

The club issued a surprise statement on Wednesday morning stating that Thomas and the Town board ‘are reluctantly open to a discussion about selling their controlling shareholding’.

As a football club, while we look to resolve issues, on the pitch nothing changes... Dean has already started work, and as we saw on Monday we have already started signing players Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas

Citing a ‘complete lack of action, co-operation or communication from Northampton Borough Council’ over issues around the stalled east stand development at Sixfields, Thomas added it was with ‘a heavy heart that we have reached this point as we feel we have been left with no choice’.

The statement was a bolt out of the blue, and raised concern among the club’s supporters about what it all means for the team, which was relegated from Sky Bet League One earlier this month.

But Thomas insists that ‘nothing changes’ with regard to manager Dean Austin’s position or any part of the playing side, a point backed up by the signing this week of Doncaster Rovers striker Andy Williams on a two-year deal.

“As a football club, while we look to resolve issues, on the pitch nothing changes, and I have had conversations with Dean,” said Thomas, speaking to the Chron from his home in Florida.

“We have already set budgets and we have already stated our intentions.

“Dean has already started work, and as we saw on Monday we have already started signing players.

“There will be some player movement, in and potentially out, as we have a big squad and that needs to be trimmed.

“But that is nothing to do with what’s happening off the pitch, that’s what needed to happen anyway and has been discussed numerous times prior to our statement on Wednesday.”