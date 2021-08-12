The Danico and Kolo show proves too much for plucky Long Buckby at home to Rugby Town

Danico Johnson scored for Rugby Town and had a superb game

Report by Jon Venner : Pictures by Martin Pulley

United Counties League - Premier Division South

Long Buckby 2 Rugby Town 4

Rugby Town's top scorer David Kolodynski celebrated a hat-trick

Town made it two wins in three days when they ultimately overcame their local rivals at the Station Road ground on Tuesday evening.

Rugby had twice taken the lead on the night, only to be pegged back each time by a gallant Buckby side, before two further Valley strikes within the last twenty minutes got them across the line.

It was very much the Danico Johnson-David Kolodynski show for Town though, with the former providing three assists for yet another hat-trick in a Rugby shirt for the club's all-time leading scorer - with Johnson also sandwiching a goal for himself in between from the spot.

Liam Francis and Max Johnson were both restored to Valley's starting line-up for the game and the home side arguably had the better of its opening exchanges.

Dylan Parker in action at Long Buckby, where Rugby's forwards worked tirelessly for a 4-2 victory

Adam Shaw nearly got in behind the Rugby defence, Josh Banton's free-kick was straight at Town keeper Ben Newey and Max Proudlock also flashed one wide, with Kolodynski's effort into the side netting representing the most threatening moment for the visitors.

Johnson though had started to unsettle the home back-line and after he powered down the left, he sent in a knee-height cross for Kolodynski to volley home on 17 minutes.

Long Buckby were soon level though, with Newey caught in no-mans land outside his box to allow Ryan Ansell to steer the ball home despite the efforts of Lee Thomas to keep the ball from crossing the line.

Thomas was sin-binned for ten minutes after he expressed his anger at the decision to allow the goal too strongly for the match officials' liking, but Rugby controlled the game well despite their temporary numerical disadvantage.

Johnson lifted his free-kick way over the bar, but with the half-time whistle approaching he jinked into the penalty box once more only to be halted by a tug on the shoulder from Mark Palmer, and was duly awarded a penalty.

Johnson stepped up to fire the spot-kick past the right hand side of ex-Valley man Ash Bodycote to restore his side's advantage.

Bodycote did manage to keep the margin at a single goal just before the interval though, when he did well to smother Dylan Parker's run on goal, after Johnson had once more returned to his provider role with a neat through ball.

Loyiso Recci did lift his snap shot high of the frame shortly after the restart, but the home side visibly grew in confidence as the new half progressed and deservedly grabbed their second equaliser of the night when Rugby's failure to clear their lines properly gave Buckby sub Baillie O'Reilly the chance to chest the ball down and direct his volley in off Newey's post.

Town knew they had to up their game at that point, and their third - and Kolodynski's second - came on 71 minutes when he finished off another Johnson assist.

An excellent piece of skill and first time shot from distance by Parker brought a fine fingertip save from Bodycote, but from the resulting corner Kolodynski rounded off his treble with a close range finish after Johnson's initial effort had been parried by the keeper to ensure a comfortable final few minutes to the game for Rugby.

Rugby line-up: Newey, Rosser, L.Thomas (Mpande), Francis, L.Recci, Hancocks, M.Johnson, Fitzharris, Parker, D.Johnson, Kolodynski. Subs not used: Marsden, Hayward, J.Thomas

Goals: Kolodynski 17, 71 & 84, D.Johnson 40 (pen)

Buckby line-up: Bodycote, Banton, Gamble, Bolton, Palmer, Flaig, Reeve, Proudlock, Yorston, Ansell, Shaw. Subs: Dunn, Halim, O'Reilly, Bromage, Pursey

Goals: Ansell 19, O'Reilly 62