THE BIG KICK-OFF: Boss Austin delighted with Cobblers’ ‘adaptability’

Boss Dean Austin believes his Cobblers squad has the ‘adaptability’ to deal with any situation as they gear up for the new Sky Bet League Two season.

Once he was named as permanent manager back in May, Austin stressed he wanted continuity in his squad, but that he also wanted to strengthen in certain areas.

We have the adaptability to change our personnel, and a little bit of our structure, within any game Cobblers boss Dean Austin

Well, on the eve of the campaign opener against Lincoln City he believes he has done just that, particularly in the attacking areas.

The majority of the squad from last season has been retained, certainly all the ones Austin wanted to keep, while a handful of new players have been snapped up for key areas.

Strikers Andy Williams and Junior Morias have boosted the attack, there is defensive cover in Hakeem Odoffin, a new goalkeeper in Lewis Ward, and midfield options with the promoted youth teamers Sean Whaler and Morgan Roberts.

And the Town boss beamed: “I am very happy with what I have.

“If you go through the squad, we have got a lot of adaptability when it comes to our forward options.

“That was one of the things I was very, very keen to address in the summer.

“At this present time, if you look at the players we have with Williams, Hoskins, van Veen, with Waters, Morias, with Bowditch, Bridge and Powell, I have got an array of options.

“It means we have the adaptability to change our personnel, and a little bit of our structure, within any game.”

The Town boss was aiming to have a first team squad of around 20 players, and as it stands he has a couple more than that, but he isn’t overly concerned, and believes every single player is going to have to play their part If the Cobblers are to earn promotion this season.

He also believes the players have bought into that, are happy in their work, and are willing to wait for their chance.

“We are going to have more than 50 games this season, and that works out a game every four days,” said Austin..

“So you know you are going to need your squad, and we have got a very united squad.

“They are a happy group on a daily basis when they come in, the banter is very good and very cutting, but they seem to be coming in and enjoying their work on a daily basis, and that is enjoyable to see as a manager.”